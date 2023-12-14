Independiente Medellin vs Junior LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Colombian League Final Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Independiente Medellín vs Junior de Barranquilla Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Independiente Medellín vs Junior de Barranquilla live, as well as the latest information from Atanasio Girardot Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Independiente Medellín vs Junior de Barranquilla live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Independiente Medellín vs Junior de Barranquilla live on TV and online?
If you want to watch the game Independiente Medellín vs Junior de Barranquilla live on TV, your options is: Win Sports.
If you want to watch directly stream it: Win Sports +.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Independiente Medellín vs Junior de Barranquilla?
This is the kick-off time for the Deportivo Independiente Medellín vs Junior de Barranquilla match on December 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports +
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - Win sports online (December 14)
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Referee Team
Center: Nicolás Gallo - Caldas
Assistant No.1: Wilmar Navarro - Santander
Assistant No.2: Dionisio Ruiz - Cordoba
Fourth Referee: Diego Ruiz - Meta
VAR: Fernando Acuña - Boyacá
AVAR: John León - Caldas
Key player at Junior de Barranquilla
One of the players to keep in mind in Junior de Barranquilla is Carlos Bacca, the 37-year-old Colombian-born center forward has played 26 games so far in the BetPlay 2023-II League, in that amount of games he already has two assists and 18 goals, these against; America de Cali, Envigado FC twice, Union Magdalena, Alianza Petrolera, Atletico Nacional, Deportivo Cali, Deportivo Pereira, Deportivo Cali, Aguilas Doradas twice, Deportivo Cali twice, Deportes Tolima twice and Independiente Medellin twice.
Key player at Independiente Medellín
One of the most outstanding players in Independiente Medellín is Edwin Cetré, the 25-year-old Colombian-born attacking midfielder has played 26 games so far in the BetPlay 2023-II League, in that amount of games he already has two assists and 14 goals, these against; La Equidad, America de Cali twice, Alianza Petrolera, Jaguares de Cordoba, Deportes Tolima, Deportivo Cali, Atletico Bucaramanga, Atletico Huila, America de Cali twice, Millonarios twice and Atletico Nacional.
History of Independiente Medellín vs Junior de Barranquilla in La Liga
In total, both teams have faced each other 208 times in La Liga, the record is dominated by Junior de Barranquilla with 89 wins, there have been 61 draws and Independiente Medellín has won 58 matches.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Junior de Barranquilla with 294 goals to Independiente Medellín's 241.
Actuality - Junior de Barranquilla
Junior de Barranquilla throughout the BetPlay 2023-II League has had a good performance, because after playing six games in group A of the semifinal quadrangular, it was ranked number one in the standings with 13 points, this was achieved after winning four games, tying one and losing one, it also has a goal difference of +7, this after scoring 14 goals and conceding seven.
Junior de Barranquilla 3 - 1 Águilas Doradas
- Last five games
Actuality - Independiente Medellín
Independiente Medellín is going through a good moment in the BetPlay 2023-II League, because after playing a total of six matches in group B of the semifinal quadrangular, they are in the number one position in the standings with 15 points, this after winning five matches, drawing zero and losing one, they have also scored 13 goals and conceded five, for a goal difference of +8.
Millonarios 1 - 0 Independiente Medellín
- Last five games
The match will be played at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium
The match between Deportivo Independiente Medellin and Junior de Barranquilla will take place at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in the city of Medellin (Colombia), this stadium is where the Clubs Atletico Nacional and Deportivo Independiente Medellin play their home matches, it was built in 1953 and has a capacity for approximately 41,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Independiente Medellin vs Junior de Barranquilla, valid for the second leg final of the Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR 2023-II.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.