Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Conference League Match

Tune in here HSK Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for HSK Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa live, as well as the latest information from Stadion HŠK Zrinjski Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match HSK Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch HSK Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa match live on TV and online?
The match HSK Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+ and VIX+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is HSK Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa?
This is the kick-off time for the HSK Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa match on December 14, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 13:45 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 13:45 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 12:45 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 12:45 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 19:45 hrs. - Movistar +
Mexico: 11:45 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 13:45 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 12:45 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Refereeing team
Referee: Balázs Berke - HUN
Assistant Referees: Vencel Tóth - HUN and Balázs Szert - HUN
Fourth official: Gergo Bogár - HUN
VAR: Tamás Bognár - HUN
AVAR: Ferenc Karakó - HUN
Key player in Aston Villa
One of the players to take into account in Aston Villa is Ollie Watkins, the 27 years old center forward born in England, has played 16 games so far in his local league, in that amount of games he already has six assists and eight goals, these against; Chelsea, Brighton on three occasions, West Ham, Fullham, Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth.
Key player at HSK Zrinjski Mostar
One of the key players in HSK Zrinjski Mostar is Tomislav Kis, the 29-year-old Croatian-born left-sided attacker, who has played 13 games so far in his local league, with three assists and four goals, against Urartu, Slovan Bratislava and Breidadblik on two occasions.
History HSK Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa
In total, both teams have met once, the record is dominated by Aston Villa with one win, no draws have been recorded and HSK Zrinjski Mostar has not won a match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Aston Villa with one goal to HSK Zrinjski Mostar's zero.
Actuality - Aston Villa
Aston Villa has been developing a good role in the current edition of its local league, because after playing a total of 16 matches, it is in the third position in the standings with 35 points, this after winning 11 matches, drawing two and losing three, leaving a goal difference of +15, this after scoring 35 goals and conceding 20.
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 Aston Villa
- Last five games
Tottenham Hotspur 1 - 2 Aston Villa
Aston Villa 2 - 1 Legia Warszawa
AFC Bournemouth 2 - 2 Aston Villa
Aston Villa 1 - 0 Manchester City
Aston Villa 1 - 0 Arsenal
Actuality - HSK Zrinjski Mostar
Sparta Prague has been performing well in their local league, after 17 matches they are in second place in the standings with 35 points, this score was obtained after winning 11 matches, drawing two and losing four, they have also scored 37 goals and conceded 19, for a goal difference of +18.
HSK Zrinjski Mostar 3 - 1 Siroki Brijeg
- Last five matches
HSK Zrinjski Mostar 3 - 1 Siroki Brijeg
GOSK Gabela 1 - 5 HSK Zrinjski Mostar
AZ Alkmaar 1 - 0 HSK Zrinjski Mostar
FK Zvijezda Brgule 2 - 1 HSK Zrinjski Mostar
Siroki Brijeg 0 - 2 HSK Zrinjski Mostar
The match will be played at the Stadion HŠK Zrinjski Stadium
The match between HSK Zrinjski Mostar and Aston Villa will take place at the Stadion HŠK Zrinjski Stadium in the city of Mostar (Bosnia and Herzegovina), this stadium is where the Hrvatski Športski Klub Zrinjski Mostar Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1958 and has a capacity for approximately 25,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between HSK Zrinjski Mostar vs Aston Villa, valid on matchday six of group E of the group stage of the UEFA Conference League 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.