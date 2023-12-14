Qarabag vs Hacken LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Qarabag vs Hacken?
What time is the match Qarabag vs Hacken in Europa League?
Argentina: 11:45 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:45 a.m.
Brazil: 11:45 a.m.
Chile: 11:45 a.m.
Colombia: 11:45 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.
United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 11:45 a.m.
Japan: 11:45 a.m.
India: 10:45pm
Nigeria: 4:45 a.m.
South Africa: 5:45am
Australia: 05:45 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 06:45 a.m.
While in the Europa League they have lost all their matches and are bottom of group H without opening the box yet. They have scored only two goals, both against Molde, while they have conceded a total of 15. They have no chance of reaching third place, so they will be looking to close their season with their first victory in European competition.
In the Europa League, they have not won in three consecutive matches after drawing against Molde in the last match and losing both matches against Bayer Leverkusen. In fact, they have not won since they played against Hacken. They are currently second in Group H with seven points and will play for a place in the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League. They need to match the result of Molde, which also has seven points.
