Qarabag vs Hacken LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Photo: Getty Images

1:46 AM2 hours ago

1:41 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Qarabag vs Hacken?

If you want to watch Qarabag vs Hacken live on TV, it will be available on Paramount+.


1:36 AM2 hours ago

What time is the match Qarabag vs Hacken in Europa League?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 11:45 a.m.

Bolivia: 11:45 a.m.

Brazil: 11:45 a.m.

Chile: 11:45 a.m.

Colombia: 11:45 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:45 a.m.

United States: 1:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:45 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.

Peru: 2:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:45 a.m.

Japan: 11:45 a.m.

India: 10:45pm

Nigeria: 4:45 a.m.

South Africa: 5:45am

Australia: 05:45 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 06:45 a.m.

1:31 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Hacken player

Mikkel Rygaard, a 32-year-old Danish playmaker who finished the Swedish league with seven goals and 12 assists in 29 games. He scored in the Champions League and Europa League qualifiers, but has yet to make his debut in the group stage of European competition. He has not scored in an official match since September 17 in the domestic league.

 

1:26 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Qarabag player

Juninho is the top scorer in the Azerbaijan league with 12 goals. The Brazilian striker has 15 goals in 26 matches this season, including two in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. The 27-year-old arrived in the summer transfer window from Portuguese league side Chaves. This is his best season in terms of goals scored. He is also on a roll, having scored in the last three games.

 

1:21 AM2 hours ago

News - Hacken

With the Swedish league finished where they finished in third place with 57 points. A position that gives them access to play in the Conference League Playoffs next season. Right now they are playing friendlies in order not to lose the competition rhythm. In their last match they lost 4-3 against the Finnish HJK. 

 

While in the Europa League they have lost all their matches and are bottom of group H without opening the box yet. They have scored only two goals, both against Molde, while they have conceded a total of 15. They have no chance of reaching third place, so they will be looking to close their season with their first victory in European competition.

1:16 AM2 hours ago

News - Qarabag

Qarabag is coming from a 1-6 home win over Sumqayit. With this victory, they have now won five in a row in the Azerbaijan league. They have not lost in the local league since October 30, when they lost 2-1 at Araz. They are first in the Azerbaijan league with 35 points, six points ahead of second-placed Zira. 


In the Europa League, they have not won in three consecutive matches after drawing against Molde in the last match and losing both matches against Bayer Leverkusen. In fact, they have not won since they played against Hacken. They are currently second in Group H with seven points and will play for a place in the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League. They need to match the result of Molde, which also has seven points.

1:11 AM2 hours ago

Background

Second time that Qarabag and Hacken face each other. The first was on Swedish soil last October where the Azerbaijani team won 0-1. Qarabag has a good record against Swedish teams, with four wins and one defeat in the five meetings. In addition to seven goals scored and only one conceded. While Hacken played for the first time against an Azerbaijani team in October.
1:06 AM3 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at the Tofiq Bahramov Stadium, located in Baku. The stadium was inaugurated in September 1951 and has a capacity of 31,200 spectators. The Azerbaijan national team plays its home matches here.

 

1:01 AM3 hours ago

Preview of the match

Qarabag and Hacken will meet in the match corresponding to the sixth matchday of the group stage. Both teams are in Group H along with Bayer Leverkusen and Molde.
12:56 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Qarabag vs Hacken match in Europa League

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match.
VAVEL Logo