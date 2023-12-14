Rakow vs Atalanta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Photo: VAVEL

Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Rakow vs Atalanta

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Rakow vs Atalanta as well as the latest information from ArcelorMittal Park.
Where to watch Rakow vs Atalanta in UEFA Europa League?

If you want to watch the Rakow vs Atalanta match, it will be available on TV on Paramount+.


If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is Rakow vs Atalanta in UEFA Europa League?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:


Argentina: 4 p.m.

Australia: 6 a.m. 

Bolivia: 3 p.m. 

Brazil: 4 p.m.

Chile: 4 p.m. 

Colombia: 14 hours 

Ecuador: 14 hours 

Spain: 21 hours 

United States (New York): 4 p.m. 

United States (Los Angeles): 12 hours 

India: 1 hour 

Japan: 4 hours 

Mexico: 14 hours 

Nigeria: 20 hours 

Paraguay: 16 hours 

Peru: 14 hours

United Kingdom: 19 hours

Watch out for this Atalanta player

Luis Muriel arrives after scoring his first goal in Serie A this season. A goal that gave his team the victory against AC Milan. He has two goals in the UEFA Europa League where he has played in four matches. The 32-year-old Colombian striker, who has already equaled his records of the last season, is not playing a very important role this season. However, he is far from the 26 goals he scored in 2020/21.

 

Watch out for this Rakow player

Fabian Piasecki is a 28-year-old Polish striker. He has scored three goals in 28 matches, one in the Europa League group stage and two in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. However, he has yet to score in the Polish league. His last goal was on October 26 against Sporting Portugal, which helped Rakow earn a point on Portuguese soil.

 

News - Atalanta

They are in high spirits after beating AC Milan 3-2 in their last match. The winning goal came with the last breath of stoppage time with a goal by Luis Muriel. Lookman was also decisive with a brace. Important victory for the team from Bergamo, who returned to win in Serie A, something they had not done since last October 30. With these three points they are back in the fight for the European places, right now with 23 points they are only one point away from the sixth position. 

 

They are first in group D with 11 points and have the first position assured no matter what happens in the match, as they have a favorable balance in the direct duels against Sporting de Portugal. Therefore, they already have a ticket to the round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

News - Rakow

They are coming off a 4-2 domestic league loss at home to Jagiellonia. They are four games without a win in the Ekstraklasa and have not won for more than a month, on November 5. They are currently fourth with 29 points, but with one game behind the top three teams in the table. They are three points away from the Conference League playoff places. They have also qualified for the quarterfinals of the Cup after beating Cracovia in extra time. 

 

In the Europa League, they are bottom of Group D with four points. However, they could reach the third position in the group on the last matchday, which would give them a place in the round of 32 of the UEFA Conference League. To do so, they need Sturm Graz not to win and they need them to win. In case the Austrian team loses, a draw will be enough. They come with a good feeling, after achieving their first victory in the Europa League group stage by defeating the Austrian team.

Background

Only one previous meeting between Rakow and Atalanta occurred last September on Italian soil where the Serie A team won 2-0. On this occasion it was the first time that Rakow faced an Italian team, and in the same way that Atalanta faced a Polish team.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the ArcelorMittal Park, a stadium located in Sosnowiec. The stadium was inaugurated in 2023 and has a capacity of 11,500 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Rakow and Atalanta will meet this Thursday, December 14 in the match corresponding to the sixth matchday of the group stage. Both teams are in Group D along with Sporting Portugal and Sturm Graz.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Rakow vs Atalanta match in Europa League

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match.
