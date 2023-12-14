Union Saint Gilloise vs Liverpool LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this Union Saint Gilloise player:
For this game, the player to watch will be Union Saint Gilloise's iconic small forward Dennis Eckert. The German striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Dennis Eckert knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Union Saint Gilloise.
Union Saint Gilloise's final line-up:
J. Imbrechts; F. Leysen, K. Mac Allister, R. Skyes; J. Amani, C. Terho, N. Sadiki, M. Rasmussen, H. Teklab; K. Rodriguez, D. Eckert.
Watch out for this Liverpool player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Liverpool's iconic center forward Diogo Jota. The Portuguese striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Diogo Jota knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Liverpool.
Liverpool's final lineup:
Alisson; T. Alexander-Arnold, I. Konaté, V. Van Dijk, A. Robertson; D. Szoboszlai, A. Mac Allister, C. Gakpo; M. Salah, Diogo Jota, L. Diaz.
Background:
The last time Union Saint Gilloise and Liverpool met was on matchday 2 of the Europa League group stage from Anfield, the Reds showed no mercy to the Belgians by beating them by a final score of 2-0, thus securing Liverpool one more matchday at the top overall.
About the Stadium
Lotto Park is a soccer stadium located in Brussels, Belgium. It is home to the RSC Anderlecht soccer team, one of Belgium's most successful and popular clubs. The stadium was originally inaugurated in 1917 with the name Émile Versé Stadium, in honor of a prominent club leader. Over the years, it has undergone several renovations and name changes due to sponsorship agreements. After the most recent renovations, Lotto Park's capacity is around 22,500 spectators.
Thinking about Conference League
Union Saint Gilloise comes to this match like their similar team with two factors, the difference is that they are negative, for starters they are with one foot out of the Europa League as Toulouse would be taking the ticket to the Playoffs round, there is still a hope of stealing the second place but for that they should win against Liverpool by 3 goals difference and hope that Toulouse loses without scoring. Now, the flip side is that if Union Saint Gilloise lose and Lask manage to beat Toulouse, Saint Gilloise would be out of European competition.
Virtually qualified
Liverpool come into this match with two things for sure: a ticket to the next round of the UEFA Europa League to avoid the Playoff round and the leadership of their group as they are currently on 12 points after 4 wins and a surprise defeat against Toulouse last matchday. The Reds are under minimal pressure for this match, so they will most likely go out with an alternate team thinking about giving a relief to the starters who will have to face more difficult and important games in the Premier League.
The road to glory begins
The Europa League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Europa League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Every match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and every victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Union Saint Gilloise vs Liverpool match will be played at Lotto Park, in Anderlecth, Belgium. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.
