Slavia Praga vs Servette LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Servette

Update Live Commentary
2:40 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Slavia Praga vs Servette match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:35 AMan hour ago

What time is Slavia Praga vs Servette match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Slavia Praga vs Servette of 14th December 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 1:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 2:45 pm: Star +

Chile 1:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 12:45 pm: Star +

Ecuador 12:45 pm: Star +

USA 12:45 pm ET: Paramount+, ViX

Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 12:45 pm: Star +

Paraguay 1:45 pm: Star +

Peru 12:45 pm: Star +

Uruguay 2:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 1:45 pm: Star +

2:30 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Servette

Jeremy Frick; Keigo Tsunemoto, Steve Rouiller, Yoan Severin, Anthony Baron; Miroslav Stevanović, Timothé Cognat, Gaël Ondoua, Bendegúz Bolla; Chris Bedia, Dereck Kutesa.

Coach: Rene Weiler.

2:25 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Slavia Prague

Aleš Mandous; Tomáš Vlček, Igoh Ogbu, Tomáš Holeš; David Doudera, Christos Zafeiris, Oscar Dorley, Andres Dumitrescu; Václav Jurečka; Mick van Buren, Mojmir Chytil.

Coach: Jindřich Trpišovský.

2:20 AMan hour ago

Classification

2:15 AMan hour ago

Les Grenats

Servette are having an uneven campaign in the competition so far. The Swiss club are third in Group G with five points.  So far in five games, they have a 33% record.

Les Grenats started the competition with a 0-2 defeat to Slavia Prague, but soon tried to bounce back. They then faced a tough 4-0 defeat against Roma, but they didn't lose heart.

The clash against Sheriff resulted in a 1-1 draw, showing that Servette can hold their own against strong opposition. They then sprang a surprise by beating Sheriff 2-1 in a thrilling game, adding three crucial points to their tally.

In their last match, against Roma, Servette once again managed to hold on for a draw, this time 1-1, securing another important point for the team.

2:10 AM2 hours ago

Červenobílí

Slavia Prague are having a very good Europa League campaign so far. The Czech club are top of Group G with 12 points, two ahead of Roma

With an 80% record, the Červenobílí have won four out of five games, not to mention winning all their home games, including a 6-0 thrashing of Sheriff. 

The triumphant journey began with a convincing win over Servette themselves, with a solid 2-0, followed by a display of impressive dominance as they defeated Sheriff by a resounding 6-0 margin. 

Despite facing an early setback against Roma, suffering a 2-0 defeat, Slavia Prague responded with determination in the return leg. In a crucial clash, the Czech side claimed a crucial 2-0 win over Roma, demonstrating their ability to bounce back and overcome challenges.

The final clash against Sheriff further cemented Slavia Prague's position of prominence with a thrilling 3-2 victory.

2:05 AM2 hours ago

Eden Arena

In the Eden district of Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, is one of the country's most modern stadiums: the Eden Arena. The home of SK Slavia Praha, the most popular club in the Czech Republic, it is also used by the Czech national soccer team.

Construction of the Eden Arena began in 2006 and was completed in 2008. The stadium was inaugurated on May 7, 2008, with a match between SK Slavia Praha and AC Sparta Prague, their biggest rivals.

The stadium consists of four stands, all of which are covered. The pitch is natural and measures 105 x 68 meters. The Eden Arena also has an athletics track, which is used for athletics competitions and cultural events.

The Eden Arena is a modern and well-equipped stadium. It has all the facilities needed for sporting and cultural events. The stadium is also an important tourist attraction in Prague.

The name of the stadium was inspired by the Eden neighborhood in Prague, where the stadium is located. The stadium was designed by Czech architect Josef Pleskot. The stadium was built at a cost of 1.2 billion Czech crowns (around 50 million euros).

The Eden Arena is an important stadium for Czech soccer. It is home to the Czech Republic's most popular club, SK Slavia Praha, and is also used by the Czech national soccer team.

2:00 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Slavia Praga vs Servette live this Thursday (14), at the Eden Arena at 12:45 pm ET, for the Europa League. The match is valid for the 6th round of the competition.
1:55 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Europa League Match: Slavia Praga vs Servette Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
