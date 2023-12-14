Slavia Praga vs Servette LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Slavia Praga vs Servette match live?
What time is Slavia Praga vs Servette match for Europa League?
Argentina 2:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 1:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 2:45 pm: Star +
Chile 1:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 12:45 pm: Star +
Ecuador 12:45 pm: Star +
USA 12:45 pm ET: Paramount+, ViX
Spain 6:45 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 12:45 pm: Star +
Paraguay 1:45 pm: Star +
Peru 12:45 pm: Star +
Uruguay 2:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 1:45 pm: Star +
Probable lineup for Servette
Coach: Rene Weiler.
Probable lineup for Slavia Prague
Coach: Jindřich Trpišovský.
Classification
Les Grenats
Les Grenats started the competition with a 0-2 defeat to Slavia Prague, but soon tried to bounce back. They then faced a tough 4-0 defeat against Roma, but they didn't lose heart.
The clash against Sheriff resulted in a 1-1 draw, showing that Servette can hold their own against strong opposition. They then sprang a surprise by beating Sheriff 2-1 in a thrilling game, adding three crucial points to their tally.
In their last match, against Roma, Servette once again managed to hold on for a draw, this time 1-1, securing another important point for the team.
Červenobílí
With an 80% record, the Červenobílí have won four out of five games, not to mention winning all their home games, including a 6-0 thrashing of Sheriff.
The triumphant journey began with a convincing win over Servette themselves, with a solid 2-0, followed by a display of impressive dominance as they defeated Sheriff by a resounding 6-0 margin.
Despite facing an early setback against Roma, suffering a 2-0 defeat, Slavia Prague responded with determination in the return leg. In a crucial clash, the Czech side claimed a crucial 2-0 win over Roma, demonstrating their ability to bounce back and overcome challenges.
The final clash against Sheriff further cemented Slavia Prague's position of prominence with a thrilling 3-2 victory.
Eden Arena
Construction of the Eden Arena began in 2006 and was completed in 2008. The stadium was inaugurated on May 7, 2008, with a match between SK Slavia Praha and AC Sparta Prague, their biggest rivals.
The stadium consists of four stands, all of which are covered. The pitch is natural and measures 105 x 68 meters. The Eden Arena also has an athletics track, which is used for athletics competitions and cultural events.
The Eden Arena is a modern and well-equipped stadium. It has all the facilities needed for sporting and cultural events. The stadium is also an important tourist attraction in Prague.
The name of the stadium was inspired by the Eden neighborhood in Prague, where the stadium is located. The stadium was designed by Czech architect Josef Pleskot. The stadium was built at a cost of 1.2 billion Czech crowns (around 50 million euros).
The Eden Arena is an important stadium for Czech soccer. It is home to the Czech Republic's most popular club, SK Slavia Praha, and is also used by the Czech national soccer team.
