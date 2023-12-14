Sporting vs Sturm Graz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Sporting

Speak, Paulinho!

"Although the game doesn't change anything in the league table, it's very important for us, above all, to get back to winning ways. Not just because the club demands it, but because it's good for the group and that's what we're going to do, giving our best. Even though the table doesn't change for us, it's still a very important game for us. The game with Porto has no impact on us. It's not in the equation. All we care about is tomorrow's game and winning tomorrow. We players have to be motivated every day to represent Sporting and that's what's going to happen. We're going to put our foot down, that's for sure. We're going to do our best, we're not thinking about any other game. There's no point in thinking about it and anyone who's been here for a long time knows that's bad for us and bad for the club. We'll go out to win and everyone will be on the edge of their seats, not thinking about any other game. They're a physically strong team, they have quality, they play well and they have fast players. Although every game has a different story, we have to be at our best to be able to counter a team that has played in several systems and we have to understand how to fit into them. It's going to be a good challenge, one that will demand a lot from us, but that's a good thing. I've been working as I always have, to the maximum. That's soccer, we have to have competitiveness in the squad, it makes us better players, it demands more of us and it's good for the team. I work to the limit, as I always have, and then it's up to the coach to decide who plays and who doesn't and we have to be prepared for that."
Speak, Rúben Amorim!

"Playing for a big club has a lot of good things, but it also has that, that there are no days off and you're always being judged by the last game. So we have to focus on that and the players also know that from one day to the next I'll change my mind because someone has trained really well, so imagine in a game. It's up to them. They're the ones who make the eleven for the games. Sometimes there are two for one position and they both deserve it, and that's a bit unfair, but we have a game to play and a lot to improve in every aspect: defensive ability, pressing ability, the ability to play between the lines, something we used to do very well and which we're lacking a little now, as well as the ability to understand the moments of the game. We have so much to improve for the future of the league that we have to make the most of this game and then we'll have time to prepare for the next ones. We had an obligation to keep going because of the size of the club, the goals we have and because we have a squad where we have to have games to rotate them. If we're not in several competitions, managing the squad becomes more difficult. So we achieved a goal, but it wasn't what we wanted. We wanted first place, we didn't get it, but we kept going and that was our minimum obligation in the group. We're expecting a very impressive opponent, who will want to win the game. Contrary to what I thought in the first leg, SK Sturm Graz waited a little longer and didn't jump on the pressure straight away, which is unusual. They have strong physical players who are very quick up front. I think it's going to be a different game to the first leg. SK Sturm Graz will press us from the first minute, maybe all the way to our goal, and we have to be able to come out and play like we have been. It's going to be a different game at times and we'll have to respond differently. On the other hand, I think we could have a bit more space between the lines and at the back. We'll see what's prepared, but I think it'll be different from the first match. I still don't know the eleven we'll have for the next game because that's the focus. There are players who will play less so that the team performs well and wins the game and so that they are physically ready. Some need more time, others less, but no player can look and say 'I did 90 minutes on Thursday, so I can't play on Monday'. If it was Sunday, it would have an influence. Not on Monday. It depends on their game, it depends on the idea, it depends on the opponent's game today. All this assessment will be made, but I can assure all the players that it doesn't matter if they do 90 minutes now".
Classification

Sturm

Sturm Graz have had an uneven campaign so far. The club is in third place in Group D. With four points accumulated from five games, the Austrian side has faced obstacles, resulting in a 26% record.

The current record includes three defeats, one win and one draw, reflecting the ups and downs the team has experienced throughout the group stage.

Lions

Sporting are putting in a solid performance in the Europa League group stage, currently occupying second place in Group D. With a total of eight points, the Lions have excelled over the five rounds, winning two, drawing two and losing one, with a record of 53%.
Estádio José Alvalade

The José Alvalade Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Lisbon, Portugal. It is the home of Sporting Clube de Portugal, one of Portugal's three major soccer clubs. The stadium was inaugurated on August 6, 2003, replacing the old José Alvalade Stadium, which was demolished in 2002.

The José Alvalade Stadium has a capacity of 50,095 people, all seated and covered. 

Named after José Alvalade, Sporting's founder in 1906, the stadium features a modern design and state-of-the-art facilities. Sporting, known as one of Portugal's "Big Three" clubs alongside Benfica and Porto, has its emblematic home in the stadium.

Located in the Alvalade region, a residential and commercial area of Lisbon, the stadium is strategically positioned for easy access for fans. As well as hosting Sporting matches, José Alvalade has hosted international events, including Euro 2024, Champions and Europa League matches.

Next to the stadium is the Sporting Academy, a training and education center for the club's young players. This academy plays a crucial role in developing talent for Sporting.

Eye on the game

Sporting vs Sturm Graz live this Thursday (14), at the Estádio José Alvalade at 3 pm ET, for the Europa League. The match is valid for the 6th round of the competition.
