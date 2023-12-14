Stade Rennais vs Villarreal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
He respects the Submarine
Julien Stéphan has a lot of respect for Villarreal. After all, the Rennes coach recalls that in the yellow squad there are "five or six players who won the Europa League final". But he is also clear that his players can make history and that will be achieved if they win or draw. And therein lies one of the keys to the match in his opinion:
"We can't face the match settling for a draw... that would be the worst thing we could do."
"We have a lot of respect for Villarreal, who are made up of players with a lot of experience. In this type of match that counts for a lot. They have five or six players who won the Europa League final two years ago and could potentially be on the pitch this Thursday. Apart from the defeat to Real Sociedad this weekend, they are in a good momentum. It will be a different team to the first leg."
Tune in here Stade Rennais vs Villarreal in a Europa League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Stade Rennais vs Villarreal match in the Europa League.
What time is Stade Rennais vs Villarreal match for Europa League?
This is the start time of the game Stade Rennais vs Villarreal of December 14th, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:45 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 2:45 p.m.
Chile: 2:00 p.m.
Colombia: 12:45 p.m.
Peru: 12:45 p.m.
USA: 12:45 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 8:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Stade Rennais vs Villarreal live
The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports and Golazo.
If you want to watch Stade Rennais vs Villarreal in streaming, it will be tuned on Paramount+ and ViX.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 2nd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with a bang and come out on top, as well as getting a win, leaving 1 win for Villarreal.
Villarreal 1 - 0 Stade Rennais, Oct. 5, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Watch out for this Rennes player
France attacker, 25 year old Ludovic Blas has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the French league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Villarreal player
Midfielder from Spain, 22 year old Alex Baena has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Spanish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
How is Rennes coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-3 against Maccabi Haifa, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Stade Rennais 1 - 2 AS Monaco, Dec. 9, 2023, French Ligue 1
Marseille 2 - 0 Stade Rennais, Dec. 3, 2023, French Ligue 1
Maccabi Haifa 0 - 3 Stade Rennais, Nov. 30, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Stade Rennais 3 - 1 Stade de Reims, Nov. 26, 2023, French Ligue 1
Stade Rennais 0 - 1 Lyon, Nov. 12, 2023, French Ligue 1
How is Villarreal coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Osasuna, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Villarreal 0 - 3 Real Sociedad, Dec. 9, 2023, LALIGA
Villarreal 0 - 0 Maccabi Haifa, Dec. 6, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Sevilla FC 1 - 1 Villarreal, Dec. 3, 2023, LALIGA
Villarreal 3 - 2 Panathinaikos, Nov. 30, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Villarreal 3 - 1 Osasuna, Nov. 26, 2023, LALIGA
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Stade Rennais vs Villarreal match, corresponding to the Europa League. The match will take place at Roazhon Park, at 12:45 pm.