Real Betis vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

Tune in here Real Betis vs Rangers in a Europa League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Betis vs Rangers match in the Europa League.
What time is Real Betis vs Rangers match for Europa League?
This is the start time of the game Real Betis vs Rangers of December 14th, in several countries:
Mexico: 14:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 17:00 hours
Chile: 17:00 hours
Colombia: 15:00 hours
Peru: 15:00 hours
USA: 3:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 3:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
Where and how to watch Real Betis vs Rangers live
The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports and Golazo.
If you want to watch Real Betis vs Rangers in streaming, it will be tuned on Paramount+ and ViX.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Rangers player
Senegal attacker, 22 year old Abdallah Sima has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Scottish league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Watch out for this Betis player
The midfielder from Spain, 27 year old Marc Roca has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the league of Spain, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Background
This will be the 2nd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding a victory, leaving 1 win for Rangers.
Rangers 1 - 0 Real Betis, Sep. 21, 2023, UEFA Europa League
How is Betis coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 1-2 against Villanovense, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Real Betis 1 - 1 Real Madrid, Dec. 9, 2023, LALIGA
Villanovense 1 - 2 Real Betis, Dec. 6, 2023, Copa del Rey
Almeria 0 - 0 Real Betis, Dec. 3, 2023, LALIGA
Sparta Prague 1 - 0 Real Betis, Nov. 30, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Real Betis 1 - 0 Las Palmas, Nov. 26, 2023, LALIGA
How are Rangers coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Dundee, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Rangers 3 - 1 Dundee, Dec. 9, 2023, Scottish Premiership
Heart of Midlothian 0 - 1 Rangers, Dec. 6, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Rangers 2 - 0 St Mirren, Dec. 3, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Rangers 1 - 1 Aris Limassol, Nov. 30, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Aberdeen 1 - 1 Rangers, Nov. 26, 2023, Scottish Premier League
"It's an even group. Rangers normally play the Champions League, Sparta are top in their country... Being first and having to decide at home for us is an important responsibility. We want to carry it through. All matches are important, like the ones that brought us to this game. I think we played a good game in Glasgow, we were dominant, with clear chances, they scored from a corner and got the three points. Now they have changed coach, they don't play in the same way, but we know that we are facing a team that is used to international competition and that will force us to play a good game".