Roma vs Sheriff Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Roma vs Sheriff Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Roma vs Sheriff live in the Europa League, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL.
How to watch Roma vs Sheriff Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch the game Roma vs Sheriff live on TV, your options are: Paramount and TUDN
If you want to directly stream it: VIX + and Paramount +
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Roma vs Sheriff match for Europa League 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Roma vs Sheriff match on December 14 in various countries:
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Bolivia: 12:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Chile: 12:45 PM
Colombia: 11:45 AM
Ecuador: 11:45 AM
USA (ET): 12:45 PM
Spain: 6:45 PM
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Paraguay: 1:45 PM
Peru:11:45 AM
Uruguay: 1:45 PM
Venezuela: 12:45 PM
Last lineup Sheriff
Koval, Zohouri, Tovar, Kiki, Artunduaga, Badolo, Talal, Fernandes, Luvannor, Ricardinho, Ankeye.
Last lineup Roma
Rui Patricio, Cristante, Ndicka, Pellegrini, Llorente, Paredes, Dybala, Mancini, Kristensen, Lukaku, Zalewski.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee of this match between Roma vs Sheriff will be Jérôme Brisard; Nicolas Danos first line; Aurélien Drouet, second line; Jérémy Stinat, fourth assistant.
How are Sheriff coming into this match?
On the other hand, the Moldovan team, managed by Roman Pylypchuk, has had a rather bad tournament in this Europa League season. However, in the local league of Moldova, Sheriff is on the first place in the overall standings with a six-point lead over the second place.However, in this club tournament, they have struggled to show their best soccer level. Last matchday, the Moldavians accumulated another 2-3 defeat against Slavia Prague where they could not keep their lead.With a rather irregular run in their last five matches (2 wins and 3 defeats), Sheriff team wants to get back to the winning ways and close this tournament in the best way against a complicated opponent like Roma who is looking for the leadership. Currently, Sheriff is in the last position in group G with 1 point from one draw and four defeats in the tournament.
How are Roma coming into this match?
The squad coached by Jose Mourinho, will be looking for the leadership of their sector, so the victory is vital.In Serie A they are not going very well as they are 13 points behind the leader (Inter), the team of La Loba wants to give a joy to their fans this matchday. With a balanced run in their last 6 matches (2 wins, 3 draws and 1 loss), the Romans will want to string together another win against Sheriff. In their most recent match, Roma couldn't keep their lead and drew 1 goal against Fiorentina in a match they could have lost in the last minutes. In Europa League, their most recent match was against Servette where they also recorded a one-goal draw. They are currently in second place in Group G with 10 points, 2 points behind the leader Slavia Prague, recording three wins, one draw and one loss.
Europa League Matchday 6
We continue with the activity of the best tournaments at club level at the end of this year and, on this Thursday, we continue with the soccer activity with the Europa League, in its 6th matchday, the last of the group stage, where two teams will face each other, one Italian and one Moldovan.The visitors no longer have any aspirations to qualify to the next round due to their last place, however, Mourinho's Roma already have their ticket to the next round, but they need a win to be able to aspire to the top of the group. Can Sheriff achieve the victory or will the locals of Roma do it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Olimpico di Roma
The match between Roma and Sheriff will be played at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma, in the city of Rome, Italy. Kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm (ET).
Welcome, VAVEL friends!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Europa League match: Roma vs Sheriff Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!