Brighton vs Marseille LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

Watch Brighton vs Marseille live on Match day 6 of the UEFA Europa League here.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Brighton vs Marseille live on Matchday 6 of the UEFA Europa League, as well as the latest information from the Falmer Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Other matches in tomorrow's UEFA Europa League match day 6
In addition to this match between Brighton vs Marseille, other matches will be played Qarabag vs Hacken, Rennes vs Villarreal, Panathinaikos vs Maccabi, Bayern Leverkusen vs Molde, Roma vs Sheriff, Slavia Prague vs Servette, LASK vs Toulouse, Gilloise vs Liverpool, West Ham vs Freiburg, Ajax vs AEK Athens, Olympiacos vs Topola, Sporting vs Sturm, Real Betis vs Rangers Rakow vs Atalanta and Aris vs Sparta Prague, without a doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and top quality players who will be looking to give their all tomorrow in another UEFA Europa League matchday.
Where and how to watch Brighton vs Marseille live on UEFA Europa League Match day 6
The Brighton vs Marseille match will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Brighton vs Marseille match can be tuned in from the Star+ streams.
If you want to watch Brighton vs Marseille live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 6 in the UEFA Europa League will be referee José Sánchez, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a successful conclusion in one of the most exciting matches of this match day.
What time is Brighton vs Marseille match day 6 of the UEFA Europa League?
This is the kick-off time for the Brighton vs Marseille match on 14 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 17:00
Bolivia: 17:00
Brazil: 17:00
Chile: 17:00
Colombia: 17:00
Ecuador: 17:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
United States: 15:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 17:00 hours
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 17:00 hours
Japan: 06:00 hours
India: 02:00 hours
Nigeria: 03:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00
Australia: 09:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 21:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad and their best players for this match that promises to be one of the best in the final day of the UEFA Europa League group stage, with two teams whose only objective is to win if they want to secure the overall lead.
Background
The record is very even as these two teams have only met on one occasion, leaving a record of a two-goal draw in this same group stage, despite this Marseille will be slight favorites to take the 3 points and consolidate their leadership of this group B, but Brighton will also fight for that first place, this is the background of both teams.
How does Marseille arrive?
Marseille will go into this last group stage match as overall leaders with 11 points and a record of three wins and two draws without defeat, they will go into Brighton's ground with the intention of winning and securing the overall leadership of group B, a very close match awaits us, with two teams that will give everything to get the result and a stadium that will surely be packed, this is how the two teams arrive at match day 6 of the UEFA Europa League, a match that promises to have many goals, intensity and emotions.
How does Brighton get there?
Brighton are coming from a 1-1 draw against Burnley, a game where despite being at home they were unable to get the 3 points, in the UEFA Europa League they beat AEK 1-0 away, a very important result for the game to come, They will host Marseille at home and with their fans, a match that will help them to fight for the first position in group B, where they are in second place with 10 points and a record of 3 games won, a draw and a defeat, so Brighton arrives to the last day of the group stages in the Europa League.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the UEFA Europa League group stage live stream of Brighton vs Marseille. The match will take place at the mythical Falmer Stadium at 14:00.