Olympiacos vs TSC Backa Topola LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How To Watch Europa League Match

How to watch Olympiacos vs TSC Backa TopolaLive in TV and Stream
Referee
Morten Krogh will be the referee for the match, with Wollenberg Rasmussen and Steffen Bramsen as assistants, as well as Peter Kjaersgaard as the fourth official, all from the Netherlands. The VAR will be run by Maurizio Mariani, with Daniele Doveri as assistant, with the pair coming from Italy.
Probable TSC
TSC Backa Topola's probable team for the match is: Ilic, Vlalukin, Calusic, Krstic and Antonic; Petrovic, Radin and Kuveljic and Cirkovic; Jovanovic and Milovanovic.
Probable Olympiacos
Olympiacos' probable team for the match is: Paschalakis, Rodinei, Bianconem Retsos and Ortega; Fourtounis, Iborra and Camara; Biel, El Kaabi and Masouras.
Absentees
Olympiacos will be without Jovetic for the match, but Podence will return. On the TSC side, the team has no absentees and could use full strength!
Carlos Carvalhal!
Carlos Carvalhal, the newly-appointed coach at Olympiacos, spoke before the match about the experience of taking over the Greek team: "I'm happy to be back in Greece and to be joining Olympiacos. Both I and my associates are aware of the greatness and size of Olympiacos. It's one of the most important clubs in Europe and the world. We believe in it and we know it very well. Six thousand Olympiacos fans accompanied the team to Volos to watch the match, and that's a sign of Olympiacos' greatness. Only a team the size of Olympiacos could achieve that. We're here to win all three competitions in which Olympiacos participates. Everything is open and can happen from the next game. I hope our fans will come along to every game. We want Gate 7 and the fans on our side, because only together as one big family can we achieve our goals. We're here because we want to make the dreams of the Olympiacos fans come true and it's only with their support that we'll achieve that. My time in Greece was short and I didn't have time to adapt and get to know the country, the language and the culture, but I always wanted to go back. However, many years have passed since then and I've worked in many teams with a lot of pressure, such as Olympiacos. At teams like Braga, Sporting, Besiktas, where the fans always demand wins, and I know what it's like to be at a club where you always have to win. That's the goal: to play well, make the fans happy and get the right results. After leaving Swansea, we decided, for our own reasons, not to work for a short time because we wanted to review some things, but then we took over teams full of success. We want to do the same now. Continue with our successes, winning finals and titles. Continue with the same success we've had in recent years. We feel an obligation to win in whatever team we're in. And I had that obligation in every team. I've had a lot of experience at big clubs and in different leagues. So all I can say for sure is that changes need to be made yesterday, not today. They need to be made soon. However, the first thing we have to do is win the next game we have on Sunday, that's the first objective. Before I answer, I'd like to wish former Olympiacos coach Diego Martinez all the best. Obviously, we intend to make changes and get the team to develop a certain style of play, and that will happen. But all this takes time. But in the meantime, the team needs to win. Some changes will be made in the next few days to win the next game and more changes will take place in the coming weeks to win the next games. The teams I coach are usually attacking, score a lot of goals, defend well and the players are in the best moment of their careers. That's what we want for Olympiacos too. We want to play well and make our fans happy, have a good attacking team, but also have a good defensive function. All our players have to do their best and enjoy the best phase of their careers here. In fact, after our time in England, we changed our philosophy and our style of play became more attractive to both the players and the fans, and better results also came".
Group A
In the Greek league, Olympiacos are fourth on 28 points, one behind PAOK, two behind AEK Athens and three behind leaders Panathinaikos, as well as eight above Aris. In the Serbian league, TSC are in third place with 33 points, 10 below Red Star and Partizan, and seven above Cukaricki and Novi Pazar. And in Europa League Group A, West Ham are top with 12 points, tied with Freiburg, while Olympiacos are bottom with four points and Backa Topola are bottom with just one point.
Last Matches: TSC
TSC Backa Topola come into the match with one defeat, one win and one draw from their last games. On Thursday (30), at home in the Europa League, they lost 1-0 to West Ham, with Soucek scoring. On Sunday (3), at home, the win came 1-0 against Radnicki Nis, with a goal from Dakovac. And on Saturday, away to Radnicki 1923, it was a goalless draw.
Last Matches: Olympiacos
Olympiacos come into the match with one win, one loss and one draw. On November 25, Olympiacos won 3-1 at home to Panetolikos, with goals from Oikonomou (own goal), Fortounis and El Kaabi, while Ilias added a second. On Thursday (30), away from home and in the Europa League, the defeat was 5-0 to Freiburg, with goals from Gregoritsch (3), Sildillia and Doan. And on Sunday (3), away from home, the draw was 2-2 with Volos, with goals from El Kaabi and Alexios (own goal), while Moraitis and García equalized for Volos.
Streaming services and ViX, Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!