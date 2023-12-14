LASK vs Toulouse LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the LASK vs Toulouse match for UEFA Europa League 2023?
This is the start time of the game LASK vs Toulouse of December 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:45 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:45 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:45 PM on TUDN, Paramount+ and ViX.
Spain: 6:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:45 AM on Fox Sports 2 and Fanatiz.
Paraguay: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:45 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Toulouse's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Guillaume Restes, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Logan Costa, Moussa Diarra, Mikkel Desler, Vincent Sierro, Cristian Cásseres Jr., Gabriel Suazo, Aron Donnum, Niklas Schmidt and Thijs Dallinga.
LASK latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Tobias Lawal, Andrés Andrade, Maksym Talovierov, Philipp Ziereis, Ivan Ljubic, Sascha Horvath, Robert Zulj, George Bello, Filip Stojkovic, Moses Usor and Marin Ljubicic.
Players to watch from Toulouse
The next three players are considered key to Toulouse's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against LASK. The Dutch player Thijs Dallinga (#9) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Thursday. Midfielder Cristian Cásseres Jr. (#24) is another play distributor on the field that is of utmost importance; his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 18-year-old goalkeeper Guillaume Restes (#50) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Thursday .
Toulouse in the tournament
Like LASK, Toulouse is in Group E of the UEFA Europa League and is looking for first place in the group. They are in second position in the general table after 2 games won, 2 tied and 1 lost, they have 8 points. The English team will try to win as a visitor and should not waste an opportunity to take points since they are in a difficult group. Their last game was on November 30 against Union St.-Gilloise, it resulted in a 0-0 draw at the Stadium Municipal and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
LASK players to watch
The next three players are considered key to LASK's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Toulouse. Austrian player Robert Zulj (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Thursday. Midfielder Sascha Horvath (#30) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Austrian Bundesliga. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 23-year-old goalkeeper Tobias Lawal (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Austrian Bundesliga, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Thursday .
LASK in the tournament
The LASK football team is in Group E of the UEFA Europa League with Liverpool, Union St.-Gilloise and Toulouse. They are in fourth position in the general table with 1 game won, 0 tied and 4 lost, achieving 3 points. Thursday will be their third match against a difficult team, LASK seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win all possible games and try to place itself in the first two places in the group to advance to the next round of the tournament. Their last match was on November 30 against Liverpool, it ended in a 4-0 defeat at Anfield and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Raiffeisen Arena is located in the city of Linz, Austria. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 19,080 spectators and is the home of LASK of the Austrian Bundesliga. It was inaugurated on February 24, 2023 and cost 65 million euros to build.