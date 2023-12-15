Tigres vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Tigres vs América match corresponding to the First Leg Final of the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX?
Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.
Brazil: 9:00 p.m.
Chile: 9:00 p.m.
Colombia: 9:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.
United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 9:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.
Peru: 00:00 hours
Uruguay: 02:00 hours
Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.
Japan: 9:00 p.m.
India: 08:00 hours
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 3:00 p.m.
Australia: 3:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 4:00 p.m.
America Statements
"It is difficult to reach two consecutive Finals, in experience I see it as even and you have to be ready and in the moment in the game, very concentrated and when you have an important chance, take advantage of it."
“A very tough game indeed. "With two great teams that deserved a lot to be in this Final and against Tigres you must be attentive, they are a very capable team and when you are in America you must have your identity."
Tiger Statements
"Statistics are important but we live in the present. I think both teams have great players and excellent fans."
"I think the tournament helped us a lot to prepare for this event, which we didn't have last semester."
“Ricardo Ferretti began a very important period in which he had achievements and our idea was to give continuity to that work with our idea of the game and little by little we have managed to get some players to raise their level and put together a team that plays the same thing. and I hope we have continuity to continue with the team.”
“It is very difficult to choose the starting eleven, and it is already defined, but you are going to wait until tomorrow to find out who plays.”
“The motto we have is to fight and fight every ball until the end and it is true that there are leaders, but there are also hungry young people.”
"Without a doubt, the motivation of playing in front of our people always makes the player give the extra. We have managed to make our house stand out"