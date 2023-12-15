Tigres vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Image: Tigres

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
3:18 AM24 minutes ago

Don't leave here to follow Tigres vs América live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tigres vs América live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the University Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
3:13 AM29 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Tigres vs América online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel, Azteca Siete.

Tigres vs América can be tuned from the ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

3:08 AM34 minutes ago

What time is the Tigres vs América match corresponding to the First Leg Final of the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX?

This is the start time of the Tigres vs América match on December 14, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Brazil: 9:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Colombia: 9:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.

United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.

Peru: 00:00 hours

Uruguay: 02:00 hours

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Japan: 9:00 p.m.

India: 08:00 hours

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 3:00 p.m.

Australia: 3:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 4:00 p.m.

3:03 AM39 minutes ago

America Statements

André Jardine spoke before the match: "It is a great honor to defend this club. What the fans did by selling out the tickets in a couple of hours shows the greatness of America."

"It is difficult to reach two consecutive Finals, in experience I see it as even and you have to be ready and in the moment in the game, very concentrated and when you have an important chance, take advantage of it."

“A very tough game indeed. "With two great teams that deserved a lot to be in this Final and against Tigres you must be attentive, they are a very capable team and when you are in America you must have your identity."

2:58 AM44 minutes ago

Tiger Statements

Robert Dante Siboldi spoke before the match: "André is already recovered, he is fit to play, tomorrow we are going to define Luis, in the morning we are going to define if he is 100%. Then the rest of the team is ready, they are very good".

"Statistics are important but we live in the present. I think both teams have great players and excellent fans."

"I think the tournament helped us a lot to prepare for this event, which we didn't have last semester."

“Ricardo Ferretti began a very important period in which he had achievements and our idea was to give continuity to that work with our idea of ​​the game and little by little we have managed to get some players to raise their level and put together a team that plays the same thing. and I hope we have continuity to continue with the team.”

“It is very difficult to choose the starting eleven, and it is already defined, but you are going to wait until tomorrow to find out who plays.”

“The motto we have is to fight and fight every ball until the end and it is true that there are leaders, but there are also hungry young people.”

"Statistics are important but we live in the present. I think both teams have great players and excellent fans."

"Without a doubt, the motivation of playing in front of our people always makes the player give the extra. We have managed to make our house stand out"

2:53 AMan hour ago

America's last lineup

Malagon; Álvarez, Cáceres, Reyes, Reyes; Suárez, Jonathan, Richard Sánchez, Rodríguez; Valdes; Martin
2:48 AMan hour ago

Tigres' latest lineup

Guzman; Aquino, Samir, Pizarro, Angulo; Carioca, Gorriarán; Córdova, Vigon, Lainez; Ibanez
2:43 AMan hour ago

How does America get there?

America, for its part, had a simpler key, Jardiné's team faced Atlético San Luis, a match that ended five to zero in favor of the azulcremas, for the second leg the local squad fell in home against Potosinos two goals to zero.

2:38 AMan hour ago

How do Tigres arrive?

The Tigres had a very close game in the semifinal, the Monterrey team beat the Pumas in the first leg by the minimum, however in the second leg Pumas tied the score, and then ended up falling two goals to one on aggregate.

2:33 AMan hour ago

The Tigres vs América match will be played at the Universitario Stadium

The Tigres vs América match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, located in Monterrey, Nuevo León. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
2:33 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Tigres vs América match, corresponding to the First Leg Final of the Apertura 2023 of the MX League. The match will take place at the University Stadium at 9:00 p.m.
VAVEL Logo