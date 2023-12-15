Leon vs Urawa Reds LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Club World Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leon vs Urawa Reds match.
What time is Leon vs Urawa Reds match?
This is the start time of the game Leon vs Urawa Reds of 15th December in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Leon vs Urawa Reds around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
December 15, 2023
|
9:30
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
December 15, 2023
|
Bolivia
|
December 15, 2023
|
Brasil
|
December 15, 2023
|
Chile
|
December 15, 2023
|
Colombia
|
December 15, 2023
|
Ecuador
|
December 15, 2023
|
Spain
|
December 15, 2023
|
Mexico
|
December 15, 2023
|
8:30
|
Fox Sports
|
Peru
|
December 15, 2023
Watch out for this León player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Federico Viñas. The current Leon striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Urawa Reds player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Bryan Linssen. The current Urawa Reds striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Last Urawa Reds lineup:
N. Nishikawa; A. Ohata, A. Scholz, T. Iwanami, T. Ogiwara; K. Iwao, K. Yasui; A. Schalk, E. Panya, Y. Koizumi; B. Linssen.
Leon's last lineup:
R. Cota; J. Ramírez, W. Tesillo, P. Bellón, A. Frías, I. Moreno; J. Rodríguez, F. Ambriz, O. Fernández; A. Alvarado, F. Viñas.
Background:
El León and Urawa Reds had never met in the entire history, so this will be their first duel and both will want to take the first victory in the winning record. Also, it is worth mentioning that the Lion have never faced an opponent from the Asian confederation.
About the Stadium:
The Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports Complex, located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is a versatile venue that dates back to 1970 and has a current capacity of approximately 27,000. It is part of a municipal sports complex that includes, in addition to the stadium, an indoor sports complex and a center for aquatic activities.
On various occasions, the city's clubs, such as Al-Ittihad Jeddah and Al-Ahli Saudi FC, make use of this complex to play their home matches in prominent competitions such as the Saudi Professional League or the King's Champions Cup, which is the country's top domestic competition.
Aiming to make a splash
On the other hand, Uwara Reds come as champions of the Asian confederation, a place where the Champions League is currently gaining relevance as Arab clubs are looking for the trophy and certain rumors indicate that some of them will compete in the UEFA Champions League next year by invitation. What is certain is that Uwara Reds need to show the power they have in their squad and they will need to beat Leon if they want to reach the next round.
To show the face for CONCACAF
Leon, the current CONCACAF champion, will make its debut in the highest level of competition at the club level, seeking to leave the name of the entire confederation and Mexico on a high note. Los Panzas Verdes were able to bring the cup back to Mexico after having seen a rival club snatch the trophy that had always belonged to Mexican clubs. Now, León will want to demonstrate their power and worth after having been knocked out of the Mexican league, returning with a trophy of greater hierarchy that will accredit them as world champions.
World Cup glory
One of the biggest international festivals is kicking off, the 2023 Club World Cup, which brings together the champions of the confederations to compete in the tournament that defines the best of all, the champion of champions, the king of kings, the best club in the world. This tournament attracts all the eyes of the world for one simple reason: only the club that proves to have been a worthy champion of its corresponding confederation and has the will to conquer its rival on the field, demonstrating the superiority of the level of the place where it comes from and sending a message to the world that the best are to be found there. In this last edition with the format we know, we will see the last club to be crowned before the style of competition changes and a new history begins.
Kick-off time
The Leon vs Urawa Reds match will be played at Estadio Príncipe Abdullah al-Faisal, in Yeda, Saudi Arabia. The kick-off is scheduled at 9:30 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 World Cup Match: Leon vs Urawa Reds!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.