Al-Ahly vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Club World Cup Match

How and where to watch the Al-Ahly vs Al-Ittihad match live?
What time is Al-Ahly vs Al-Ittihad match for Club World Cup?
Argentina 3 pm: Fifa+
Bolivia 2 pm: Fifa+
Brazil 3 pm: CazéTV, GloboEsporte.com e GloboPlay
Chile 2 pm: Fifa+
Colombia 1 pm: Fifa+
Ecuador 1 pm: Fifa+
USA 1 pm ET: Fifa+
Spain 7 pm: Fifa+
Mexico 1 pm: Fifa+
Paraguay 2 pm: Fifa+
Peru 1 pm: Fifa+
Uruguay 3 pm: Fifa+
Venezuela 2 pm: Fifa+
Tigers
The journey began with a draw against Al-Ettifaq, a hard-fought game that ended 1-1, highlighting the team's ability to maintain resilience even in adverse situations. The Tigers then demonstrated their attacking power with a 4-2 win over Al-Khaleej, followed by a crucial 2-1 victory over Sepahan.
However, the team met defeat against Damac, with the final score 3-1. Despite this setback, Al-Ittihad quickly recovered and, upon entering Fifa's international club competition, delivered an overwhelming performance.
Against New Zealand's Auckland City, Al-Ittihad not only claimed a 3-0 victory, but also impressed by scoring all their goals in the first half. The team showed efficiency and control by managing the lead in the second half.
Reds
On December 8, the Reds faced CR Belouizadad and the result was a goalless draw. This match highlighted the team's defensive solidity, but also pointed to challenges in creating chances in attack.
In addition, at the beginning of the month, Al-Ahly took part in the CAF Champions League, where they once again came up short. The match against Young Africans ended 1-1.
King Abdullah Sport City Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated in 2014 and is mainly used for sporting events, including soccer matches. It has an impressive capacity, seating up to 62,241 people. In addition to local soccer matches, the stadium has also hosted international events, including continental competition matches and international friendlies.
The architectural design of the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium is modern and imposing, reflecting the vision of developing and investing in high-quality sports facilities in Saudi Arabia.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!