Al-Ahly vs Al-Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Club World Cup Match
Fifa

Update Live Commentary
How and where to watch the Al-Ahly vs Al-Ittihad match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Fifa+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Al-Ahly vs Al-Ittihad match for Club World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Al-Ahly vs Al-Ittihad of 14th December 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3 pm: Fifa+

Bolivia 2 pm: Fifa+

Brazil 3 pm: CazéTV, GloboEsporte.com e GloboPlay

Chile 2 pm: Fifa+

Colombia 1 pm: Fifa+

Ecuador 1 pm: Fifa+

USA 1 pm ET: Fifa+

Spain 7 pm: Fifa+

Mexico 1 pm: Fifa+

Paraguay 2 pm: Fifa+

Peru 1  pm: Fifa+

Uruguay 3 pm: Fifa+

Venezuela 2 pm: Fifa+

Probable lineup for Al-Ittihad

Marcelo Grohe; Alshanqiti, Hawsawi, Hegazy, Bamsaud; Kanté, Fabinho; Alamri, Coronado,  Jota; Benzema.

 Coach: Marcelo Gallardo.

Preparing for Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad
Probable lineup for Al-Ahly

El Shanawy; M. Hany, El Hanafi, Abdelmonem, El Debes; Dieng, Attia, Ashour, Fouad, Kahraba, El Shahat.

Coach: Marcel Koller.

Preparing for Al-Ahly

Al-Ahly
Tigers

Before entering the first round of the Fifa Club World Cup, Al-Ittihad had won three, drawn one and lost one of their last five games.

The journey began with a draw against Al-Ettifaq, a hard-fought game that ended 1-1, highlighting the team's ability to maintain resilience even in adverse situations. The Tigers then demonstrated their attacking power with a 4-2 win over Al-Khaleej, followed by a crucial 2-1 victory over Sepahan.

However, the team met defeat against Damac, with the final score 3-1. Despite this setback, Al-Ittihad quickly recovered and, upon entering Fifa's international club competition, delivered an overwhelming performance.

Against New Zealand's Auckland City, Al-Ittihad not only claimed a 3-0 victory, but also impressed by scoring all their goals in the first half. The team showed efficiency and control by managing the lead in the second half.

Reds

Al-Ahly's recent performance in the last five games presents a mixture of results, with some notable challenges. During this period, the team had two games postponed, one against El Dakhleya and the other against ZED, contributing to a break in play.

On December 8, the Reds faced CR Belouizadad and the result was a goalless draw. This match highlighted the team's defensive solidity, but also pointed to challenges in creating chances in attack.

In addition, at the beginning of the month, Al-Ahly took part in the CAF Champions League, where they once again came up short. The match against Young Africans ended 1-1.

King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

The King Abdullah Sports City Stadium is a stadium located in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. It is the largest stadium in Jeddah and the second largest in the country. It is part of the King Abdullah Sports City sports complex, which also includes other sports facilities such as an athletics track, swimming pools and tennis courts.

The stadium was inaugurated in 2014 and is mainly used for sporting events, including soccer matches. It has an impressive capacity, seating up to 62,241 people. In addition to local soccer matches, the stadium has also hosted international events, including continental competition matches and international friendlies.

The architectural design of the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium is modern and imposing, reflecting the vision of developing and investing in high-quality sports facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Eye on the games

Al-Ahly vs Al-Ittihad live this Friday (15), at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium at 12 pm ET, for the Club World Cup. The match is valid for the quarter-finals of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Club World Cup Match: Al-Ahly vs Al-Ittihad Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo