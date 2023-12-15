Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham match for the Premier League.
What time is the Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham of December 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 3:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 3:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on Peacock.
Spain: 11:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 3:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 3:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on Peacock.
Spain: 11:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 2:00 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 5:00 PM on Star+.
Tottenham's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Richarlison, Son Heung-Min and Brennan Johnson.
Guglielmo Vicario, Ben Davies, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Richarlison, Son Heung-Min and Brennan Johnson.
Nottingham Forest's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Matt Turner, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Ryan Yates, Orel Mangala, Ola Aina, Sèrge Aurier, Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Danilo.
Matt Turner, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Ryan Yates, Orel Mangala, Ola Aina, Sèrge Aurier, Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Danilo.
Tottenham players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Tottenham's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brentford. Player Son Heung-Min (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Friday. Defender Pedro Porro (#23) is another play distributor on the pitch who is of utmost importance and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 27-year-old goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario (#13) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Friday.
Tottenham in the tournament
Tottenham had a good start in the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in nineteenth position in the general table after 9 games won, 3 draws and 4 lost, they have 30 points. Tottenham is looking to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Tottenham's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and in this way get closer to their goal, it will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 10 against Newcastle United, resulting in a 4-1 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and thus achieving another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Nottingham Forest players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Nottingham Forest's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Tottenham. Nigerian player Taiwo Awoniyi (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Friday. Defender Sèrge Aurier (#24) is another extremely important distributor of play on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 29-year-old goalkeeper Matt Turner (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Friday.
Nottingham Forest in the tournament
The Nottingham football team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first football division) badly. They are in sixteenth position in the general table with 3 games won, 5 tied and 8 lost, achieving 14 points. . Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on December 9 against Wolverhampton Wanderers, it ended in a 1-1 draw at the Molineux Stadium and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The City Ground is located in the city of Nottingham, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 30,602 spectators and is the home of Nottingham Forest of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on September 3, 1898 and is one of the oldest stadiums in England.