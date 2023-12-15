Genoa vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Genoa vs Juventus online and live
Genoa vs Juventus can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Genoa vs Juventus match corresponding to Matchday 16 of Serie A?
Argentina: 1:45 p.m.
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m.
Brazil: 1:45 p.m.
Chile: 1:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.
Peru: 2:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 6:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.
Japan: 1:45 p.m.
India: 00:45 hours
Nigeria: 04:45 hours
South Africa: 05:45 hours
Australia: 5:45 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 6:45 p.m.
Juventus Statements
"Personal goals at the end of the first round do not count for anything, we focus on the team's goal which remains qualification for the Champions League, at the beginning of the summer it was difficult to imagine such qualification. We must keep our feet on the ground , take one step at a time and manage the negative moments that may arise. These 36 points that we have at this moment are not enough at all, we must try to get as many as possible. We quickly become a team, a great availability in the squad and that has given us great help. We know that Inter is the favorite to win the Scudetto, they are built to reach the second star and take the title home. We only have to think about Genoa to try to overcome this such an insidious obstacle.
"I am happy with my attackers. In recent games Vlahovic has shown his technique and his excellent physical and mental condition, despite the missed penalty in Monza. Tomorrow could be, for him and for Chiesa, the opportunity to return to scoring; "Other players have scored in this last period and that's good. The important thing is to have the right attitude, run and press to help even in the defensive phase."
"I'm not tired at all and last year I never acted as a coach. Juventus has a top-level squad: in the 100 years of the Agnelli family it has always been like this, this aspect has never been lacking. To win you need solid foundations, At a structural level this club has always done the best."