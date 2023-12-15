Genoa vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Image: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:45 AMan hour ago

Don't leave here to follow Genoa vs Juventus live

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Genoa vs Juventus live, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Genoa vs Juventus online and live

The match will be broadcast on television on the ESPN channel.

Genoa vs Juventus can be tuned from the Star+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:35 AMan hour ago

What time is the Genoa vs Juventus match corresponding to Matchday 16 of Serie A?

This is the start time of the Genoa vs Juventus match on December 15, 2023 in several countries:


Argentina: 1:45 p.m.

Bolivia: 1:45 p.m.

Brazil: 1:45 p.m.

Chile: 1:45 p.m.

Colombia: 1:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.

United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 3:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:45 p.m.

Peru: 2:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 6:45 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:45 p.m.

Japan: 1:45 p.m.

India: 00:45 hours

Nigeria: 04:45 hours

South Africa: 05:45 hours

Australia: 5:45 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 6:45 p.m.

2:30 AMan hour ago

Juventus Statements

Massimiliano Allegri spoke before the match: "We need to be aware of the game we will face on Friday night. Genoa has very respectable numbers at home, they are an aggressive team that plays good football. Gilardino is doing an important job, we will also find Dragusin , De Winter and Vogliacco, three boys who grew up at Juventus. We will have to interpret the match differently than the last three (Inter, Monza and Napoli). Historically, matches against the Rossoblu are always difficult: I remember an episode from ago years, after 23 minutes we were already 3-0 down. We have to be careful, get into their rhythm, it is a hot stadium with fans that push. It will be essential to make our qualities count."

"Personal goals at the end of the first round do not count for anything, we focus on the team's goal which remains qualification for the Champions League, at the beginning of the summer it was difficult to imagine such qualification. We must keep our feet on the ground , take one step at a time and manage the negative moments that may arise. These 36 points that we have at this moment are not enough at all, we must try to get as many as possible. We quickly become a team, a great availability in the squad and that has given us great help. We know that Inter is the favorite to win the Scudetto, they are built to reach the second star and take the title home. We only have to think about Genoa to try to overcome this such an insidious obstacle.

"I am happy with my attackers. In recent games Vlahovic has shown his technique and his excellent physical and mental condition, despite the missed penalty in Monza. Tomorrow could be, for him and for Chiesa, the opportunity to return to scoring; "Other players have scored in this last period and that's good. The important thing is to have the right attitude, run and press to help even in the defensive phase."

"I'm not tired at all and last year I never acted as a coach. Juventus has a top-level squad: in the 100 years of the Agnelli family it has always been like this, this aspect has never been lacking. To win you need solid foundations, At a structural level this club has always done the best."

2:25 AMan hour ago

Juventus' latest lineup

Szczęsny; Cambiaso, Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Locatelli, Rabiot, McKennie, Kostić; Chiesa, Vlahović
2:20 AM2 hours ago

Genoa's latest lineup

Josep Martínez; Sabelli, Drăgușin, De Winter, Vásquez, Haps; Badelj, Frendrup, Junior Messias, Guðmundsson, Retegui
2:15 AM2 hours ago

How does Juventus arrive?

Juventus arrives very well positioned, those led by Allegri are in second position overall and beat Napoli one to zero in the last game they played.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

How does Genoa arrive?

Genoa has not had a good first half of the Italian competition, the team lost by the minimum against Monza in their last match played in this league.

2:05 AM2 hours ago

The Genoa vs Juventus match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium

The Genoa vs Juventus match will be played at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium, located in Genoa, Italy. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Genoa vs Juventus match, corresponding to Matchday 16 of Serie A. The match will take place at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium at 1:45 p.m.
VAVEL Logo