Ipswich vs Norwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Ipswich Town

How and where to watch the Ipswich vs Norwich match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Ipswich vs Norwich match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Ipswich vs Norwich of 16th December 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9:30 am: No transmission

Bolivia 8:30 am: No transmission

Brazil 9:30 am: No transmission

Chile 8:30 am: No transmission

Colombia 7:30 am: No transmission

Ecuador 7:30 am: No transmission

USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 1:30 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 7:30 am: No transmission

Paraguay 8:30 am: No transmission

Peru 7:30 am: No transmission

Uruguay 9:30 am: No transmission

Venezuela 8:30 am: No transmission

Speak, David Wagner!

"Ben Gibson will be back in training next week, Hwang Ui-Jo will be back in training at the end of the week and Jacob Sørensen is also very close.

Josh Sargent will do the final stages of fitness work next week and we hope he'll be back in the team's training soon.

We were better from set-pieces, we didn't make it easy for ourselves and we didn't take our chances early on, but it was a good performance and it was important to show that after the 0-0 draw [against Sheffield Wednesday].

When I arrived, right from the start, everyone made it clear that it was the most important game for the fans. You have to keep a calm head and use the fire in your heart.

We're really looking forward to it, but you get three points from this game, like every game before and after. When you grow up in the business, there are certain games that you know are bigger than others and now we have the opportunity to be part of that."

Speak, Kieran McKenna!

"We showed fantastic character to get the result [against Watford]. First of all it was the courage to react to the first goal. We made a mistake, recovered well, but they still managed to score on the rebound. The reaction was fantastic because preparation was always going to be important today and we knew that they would be up against it all over the pitch, except for the two defenders.

The courage to recycle the ball and build was going to be key to getting any control against a really physical team and, after the mistake, the players did exactly what I thought they would do, doubling up and being braver in trying to find the right solutions. I wouldn't have expected anything less. I didn't think this was the highest quality game we've been involved in this season, but we put in a really good effort and the effort was fantastic. We emptied everything out there.

I don't really need to emphasize that because we scored a lot of goals by the way we played and the fans saw that clearly for a long period of time. 

We looked a threat and got into good positions and had good moments and the goal was coming. Omari was a threat down the right and we were getting forward and finding him, with Hirsty there to finish it off."

Classification

​​​​​​​
Canaries

In 11th place, Norwich have 30 points, three less than Sunderland, the first team in the Premier League playoff zone. The Canaries have won three, drawn one and lost one.
Blues

On the heels of leaders Leicester City, Ipswich are second on 51 points, just one behind them. The Blues are on a four-game unbeaten run, winning all of them.
Portman Road

Portman Road is the soccer stadium of Ipswich Town Football Club, located in Ipswich, Suffolk, England. The stadium was opened in 1884 and has undergone several renovations over the years to meet modern standards. It currently has a capacity of around 29,673 spectators.

Portman Road has been the scene of many historic moments over the years. The stadium was home to Ipswich Town's biggest ever win, a 10-0 victory over Floriana of Malta in the Champions League in 1962. The stadium was also the venue for Ipswich Town's first Football League match, a 4-2 win over Southend United in 1938.

Ipswich Town is an English soccer club with a rich history. They have won notable titles, including the First Division (now the Premier League) in 1961-62, under the management of Alf Ramsey, and the FA Cup in 1977-78. Portman Road has been the club's home throughout these achievements and other important moments.

Eye on the game

Ipswich vs Norwich live this Saturday (16), at the Portman Road at 7:30 am ET, for the EFL Championship. The match is valid for the 21th round of the competition.
