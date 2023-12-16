Ipswich vs Norwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Ipswich vs Norwich match live?
What time is Ipswich vs Norwich match for EFL Championship?
Argentina 9:30 am: No transmission
Bolivia 8:30 am: No transmission
Brazil 9:30 am: No transmission
Chile 8:30 am: No transmission
Colombia 7:30 am: No transmission
Ecuador 7:30 am: No transmission
USA 7:30 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 1:30 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 7:30 am: No transmission
Paraguay 8:30 am: No transmission
Peru 7:30 am: No transmission
Uruguay 9:30 am: No transmission
Venezuela 8:30 am: No transmission
Speak, David Wagner!
Josh Sargent will do the final stages of fitness work next week and we hope he'll be back in the team's training soon.
We were better from set-pieces, we didn't make it easy for ourselves and we didn't take our chances early on, but it was a good performance and it was important to show that after the 0-0 draw [against Sheffield Wednesday].
When I arrived, right from the start, everyone made it clear that it was the most important game for the fans. You have to keep a calm head and use the fire in your heart.
We're really looking forward to it, but you get three points from this game, like every game before and after. When you grow up in the business, there are certain games that you know are bigger than others and now we have the opportunity to be part of that."
Speak, Kieran McKenna!
The courage to recycle the ball and build was going to be key to getting any control against a really physical team and, after the mistake, the players did exactly what I thought they would do, doubling up and being braver in trying to find the right solutions. I wouldn't have expected anything less. I didn't think this was the highest quality game we've been involved in this season, but we put in a really good effort and the effort was fantastic. We emptied everything out there.
I don't really need to emphasize that because we scored a lot of goals by the way we played and the fans saw that clearly for a long period of time.
We looked a threat and got into good positions and had good moments and the goal was coming. Omari was a threat down the right and we were getting forward and finding him, with Hirsty there to finish it off."
Classification
Canaries
Blues
Portman Road
Portman Road has been the scene of many historic moments over the years. The stadium was home to Ipswich Town's biggest ever win, a 10-0 victory over Floriana of Malta in the Champions League in 1962. The stadium was also the venue for Ipswich Town's first Football League match, a 4-2 win over Southend United in 1938.
Ipswich Town is an English soccer club with a rich history. They have won notable titles, including the First Division (now the Premier League) in 1961-62, under the management of Alf Ramsey, and the FA Cup in 1977-78. Portman Road has been the club's home throughout these achievements and other important moments.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!