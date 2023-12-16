Goal and highlights: Bristol vs Sunderland in EFL Championship(1-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
81' Substitution for Bristol
Out: Sykes
81' Substitutions for Sunderland
Out: Pritchard and Ekwah
74' Substitution for Sunderland
Out: Conway
72' Yellow card for Bristol
70' Substitutions for Bristol
Out: James and Mehmeti
63' Substitution for Bristol
Out: Ba
44' WOW
21' GOAL BRISTOL
20' PENALTY
1' Yellow card for Bristol
Warming up moments
Look at the captain's outfit
Sunderland lineup
Bristol lineup
How we line up to face Sunderland! 📋
⬅️ Williams, Bell
Retrospect
Draws: 15
Sunderland wins: 17
Refereeing
Assistant 1: Mark Dwyer
Assistant 2: Mark Pottage
Fourth official: Scott Oldham
How and where to watch the Bristol vs Sunderland match live?
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Bristol vs Sunderland match for EFL Championship?
Argentina 12 pm: No transmission
Bolivia 11 am: No transmission
Brazil 12 pm: No transmission
Chile 11 am: No transmission
Colombia 10 am: No transmission
Ecuador 10 am: No transmission
USA 11 am ET: No transmission
Spain 8 pm: No transmission
Mexico 10 am: No transmission
Paraguay 11 am: No transmission
Peru 10 am: No transmission
Uruguay 12 pm: No transmission
Venezuela 11 am: No transmission
Speak, Mike Dodds!
Jay Matete is not a million miles away and will be a very welcome boost in terms of competition and depth. Timothée Pembele has also trained, so we're in a good position injury-wise.
Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese have been training and will have to integrate little by little. I think with these players you have to wait and see how their bodies react and if they react favorably, then you can start speeding up the process."
Speak, Liam Manning!
The game against Huddersfield was frustrating because we dominated the first half but lost by a goal, so I wasn't too happy at half-time.
We had a much-needed reaction in the second half, but we didn't take that into the Blackburn game. Although we started well, we were quiet for much of the first half, although we didn't give away many chances either.
Our goal was a real moment of quality and that gave us a boost for life. We showed a bit of confidence to go and attack, press higher and force more mistakes, and in the last 25 minutes we were the much more dominant and stronger team.
We have to have the belief, confidence and fighting spirit that we showed in the last quarter and that's what we need to do throughout Saturday's game."
Classification
Black Cats
Robins
Ashton Gate Stadium
Ashton Gate was built in 1887 and was originally used by Bedminster Football Club. In 1900, Bedminster merged with Bristol South End to form Bristol City, which has played at Ashton Gate ever since.
Ashton Gate's history includes periods of expansion and modernization, with the most recent phase of refurbishment taking place in recent years. These improvements aim to provide a more modern and comfortable experience for spectators, including the construction of new stands and improved facilities.