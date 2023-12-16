Goal and highlights: Bristol vs Sunderland in EFL Championship(1-0)
Sunderland

12:05 PM2 days ago

Bids

11:59 AM2 days ago

11:58 AM2 days ago

93'

FULL TIME
11:53 AM2 days ago

90'

+3
11:44 AM2 days ago

81' Substitution for Bristol

In: Bell

Out: Sykes

11:44 AM2 days ago

81' Substitutions for Sunderland

In: Dack and Aouchiche

Out: Pritchard and Ekwah

11:38 AM2 days ago

74' Substitution for Sunderland

In: Cornick

Out: Conway

11:34 AM2 days ago

72' Yellow card for Bristol

Williams
11:33 AM2 days ago

70' Substitutions for Bristol

In: Williams and Weimann

Out: James and Mehmeti

11:32 AM2 days ago

69'

Pritchard swings in the corner. Bellingham gets his head to it and O'Leary parries it away
11:29 AM2 days ago

63' Substitution for Bristol

In: Bellingham

Out: Ba

11:20 AM2 days ago

56'

Ba shoots low. The goalkeeper makes the save
11:15 AM2 days ago

51'

Hume falls and feels some discomfort inside the Bristol penalty area
11:11 AM2 days ago

48'

Ekwah tries his luck from distance with a low shot. O'Leary saves for a corner
11:10 AM2 days ago

45'

Game restart
10:50 AM2 days ago

46'

Half time
10:48 AM2 days ago

45'

+1
10:48 AM2 days ago

44' WOW

Pritchard takes a free-kick and the ball rebounds off the post
10:45 AM2 days ago

38'

Clarke advances down the right and shoots at goal. The ball is cleared off the line
10:37 AM2 days ago

33'

After a good exchange of passes, Huggins slips it past Roberts, who sends it wide
10:37 AM2 days ago

28'

Gardner-Hickman pulls off a save from distance. Patterson makes the save
10:36 AM2 days ago

21' GOAL BRISTOL

Conway sends Patterson the wrong way, converting with a low shot to the keeper's left
10:35 AM2 days ago

20' PENALTY

Gardner-Hickman is brought down in the box by Patterson
10:34 AM2 days ago

19'

Roberts gets free of his marker and shoots. O'Leary saves
10:22 AM2 days ago

14'

Pring advances down the corridor, crosses from the right and ends up colliding with Patterson
10:16 AM2 days ago

11'

Hume takes a low shot. O'Leary saves with ease
10:15 AM2 days ago

7'

Sykes appears in front of Ballard and falls after a split
10:14 AM2 days ago

1' Yellow card for Bristol

Conway
10:00 AM2 days ago

00'

Ball rolling
9:57 AM2 days ago

9:52 AM2 days ago

9:47 AM2 days ago

Sunderland lineup

9:42 AM2 days ago

Bristol lineup

9:37 AM2 days ago

Retrospect

Bristol wins: 16

Draws: 15

Sunderland wins: 17

9:32 AM2 days ago

Refereeing

Referee: Steve Martin

Assistant 1: Mark Dwyer

Assistant 2: Mark Pottage

Fourth official: Scott Oldham

9:27 AM2 days ago

Good morning!

Hello, sports fans! There's still an hour to go until the game kicks off, but we're already updating you on Bristol v Sunderland
9:22 AM2 days ago

How and where to watch the Bristol vs Sunderland match live?

9:17 AM2 days ago

What time is Bristol vs Sunderland match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Bristol vs Sunderland of 16th December 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: No transmission

Bolivia 11 am: No transmission

Brazil 12 pm: No transmission

Chile 11 am: No transmission

Colombia 10 am: No transmission

Ecuador 10 am: No transmission

USA 11 am ET: No transmission

Spain 8 pm: No transmission

Mexico 10 am: No transmission

Paraguay 11 am: No transmission

Peru 10 am: No transmission

Uruguay 12 pm: No transmission

Venezuela 11 am: No transmission

9:12 AM2 days ago

Speak, Mike Dodds!

"Jensen didn't train today, but that was more as a precaution, he's expected to train tomorrow and there are no major concerns from myself or the backroom team around Jensen.

Jay Matete is not a million miles away and will be a very welcome boost in terms of competition and depth. Timothée Pembele has also trained, so we're in a good position injury-wise.

Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese have been training and will have to integrate little by little. I think with these players you have to wait and see how their bodies react and if they react favorably, then you can start speeding up the process."

9:07 AM2 days ago

Speak, Liam Manning!

"It's been a tough four days on the road and we're grateful to the fans who traveled to Huddersfield or Blackburn or both. Your support is much appreciated and we're sorry we can't give you any points to cheer for.

The game against Huddersfield was frustrating because we dominated the first half but lost by a goal, so I wasn't too happy at half-time.

We had a much-needed reaction in the second half, but we didn't take that into the Blackburn game. Although we started well, we were quiet for much of the first half, although we didn't give away many chances either.

Our goal was a real moment of quality and that gave us a boost for life. We showed a bit of confidence to go and attack, press higher and force more mistakes, and in the last 25 minutes we were the much more dominant and stronger team.

We have to have the belief, confidence and fighting spirit that we showed in the last quarter and that's what we need to do throughout Saturday's game."

9:02 AM2 days ago

Classification

8:57 AM2 days ago

Black Cats

Sunderland are in sixth place, the final playoff spot in the Premier League, on 33 points. The Black Cats have two wins, one draw and two defeats.
8:52 AM2 days ago

Robins

Bristol are in 15th place with 26 points. In their last five games, the Robins have suffered three defeats, one draw and just one win.
8:47 AM2 days ago

Ashton Gate Stadium

Ashton Gate Stadium is the home of Bristol City Football Club and Bristol Bears Rugby Club, located in Bristol, England. With a current capacity of over 27,000 spectators, the stadium has undergone several renovations since it opened in 1904. Over the years, it has hosted not only soccer and rugby matches, but also events such as concerts and corporate activities.

Ashton Gate was built in 1887 and was originally used by Bedminster Football Club. In 1900, Bedminster merged with Bristol South End to form Bristol City, which has played at Ashton Gate ever since.

Ashton Gate's history includes periods of expansion and modernization, with the most recent phase of refurbishment taking place in recent years. These improvements aim to provide a more modern and comfortable experience for spectators, including the construction of new stands and improved facilities.

8:42 AM2 days ago

Eye on the game

Bristol vs Sunderland live this Saturday (16), at the Ashton Gate Stadium at 10 am ET, for the EFL Championship. The match is valid for the 21th round of the competition.
8:37 AM2 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Bristol vs Sunderland Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo