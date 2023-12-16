Newcastle vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Newcastle vs Fulham match live?
What time is Newcastle vs Fulham match for Premier League?
Argentina 12 pm: Star+
Bolivia 11 am: Star+
Brazil 12 pm: Star+
Chile 11 am: Star+
Colombia 10 am: Star+
Ecuador 10 am: Star+
USA 11 am ET: Peacock
Spain 8 pm: DAZN
Mexico 10 am: Paramount+
Paraguay 11 am: Star+
Peru 10 am: Star+
Uruguay 12 pm: Star+
Venezuela 11 am: Star+
Speak, Marco Silva!
This season at home they've been difficult too. They're a very good team, a top team. Last season they were brilliant, winning a place in the Champions League. They'll want to react to last night, to that disappointing result that knocked them out of European competition.
But we really have to embrace the challenge, we're confident going into the game. Last season we conceded a late goal, but we did very well. We had a penalty that almost put us ahead in the final stages of the game. We were very competitive, we matched them and we want to do the same.
It's going to be difficult, but will it be easier because of the last result? I don't see it that way. It's always difficult to play against very good teams like Newcastle, even more so at your place, but we really want to go there and embrace the challenge.
It will probably be more difficult than easier, in my opinion. Because when you go through this kind of disappointing moment and it's a great team and they have quality, you want to show a reaction.
They'll try to do that from the first minute, I'm 100 percent sure. The fans want the same, there's going to be the connection you can feel on that pitch between players and fans. It's not easy to create, and they've done it - we have to congratulate them on that.
It's going to be harder, not easier, after the disappointing night they had yesterday, but we have to keep going in the direction we're planning and preparing our players, and match them and challenge for the game. Three points to fight for, we're very confident in ourselves as well. Of course, huge respect to Newcastle.
It's always great to play in that environment against a very good team and a well-run one too, because it's one of the best places to play soccer in this country.
At the same time it's very difficult because of the fans, the environment, everything. But if you are, like us, a team that likes to embrace difficult challenges, to go and play, this is the right place to do it."
Speak, Eddie Howe!
Well, that started yesterday - we went back and faced what happened. We analyzed it, but we have to move on very quickly to Fulham.
The mood is good, there's some pain and anguish, but that can't stay in professional soccer. The turnaround is very quick and now the focus is on Fulham.
It will be a big test of our resilience. I think there will be a negative narrative externally and we have to ignore that. Going out of Europe is disappointing, but it doesn't have to affect us afterwards, that's up to us, we need to respond.
Massive - Dan is not just the player, but the character and leadership qualities you get in the dressing room from him. He's allowed us to play in a certain way. He's been an important part of what we have and we've missed him when he's been away.
I would encourage the fans to create the best possible environment for the players. We need the players to play with absolute freedom, with enthusiasm, with joy - everything we've seen at St. Parc during my two years here.
Their support has been absolutely incredible. I understand how they'll feel, but we need to inspire them
It's mixed - we're getting some players back, but not in their best physical condition, so you have players who need to keep playing and who are learning things.
Kieran (Trippier) is out through suspension. We'll see how Anthony (Gordon) is today".
St. James' Park
With a capacity that has exceeded 52,305 in some configurations, St. James' Park has four main stands: Leazes Stand, Gallowgate End, Milburn Stand and East Stand. As well as hosting Newcastle United matches, the stadium has also hosted a number of sporting and non-sporting events over the years.
The stadium is the third largest stadium in England and the largest stadium outside the capital. The stadium is known for its vibrant atmosphere and for being one of the most iconic stadiums in English soccer.
The stadium was built on a site previously occupied by a cricket pitch. It was designed by architect Archibald Leitch and built by construction company William Armstrong. The stadium was originally called St. James' Cricket Ground, but was renamed St. James' Park in 1904.
