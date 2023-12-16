Celtic vs Hearts LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Boston Celtic vs Hearts Live Score Here
CELTIC PARK!
SPEAK UP, STEVEN NAISMITH!
"I think everyone was disappointed (after Pittodrie). Given the way the first half went, where we put ourselves in a good position, and then to concede the way we did was the most disappointing thing.
"As with any setback, it's a matter of course. I need to discuss this, identify what the problem was and work to correct it. We're hoping for a reaction, and considering earlier times in the season where we needed a reaction, I believe we'll get one.
"Don't have any doubts, it will be yours! It's a very difficult game. We are facing the champions, a team with a lot of experience, especially at home, so it will be great. a real test.
"They are different because the coaches’ styles are different. They had a renewal of players and it takes time for them to gel. We cannot ignore the fact that they are a good team.
"Any game against the Old Firm requires defensive solidity and also the desire to advance up the field and create chances - it's important. that's how you win the game."
SPEAK UP, JOHN KENNEDY!
"They can counterattack quickly and have a goal threat with the attacking players they have.
"We must respect that, but come out with the mindset of being aggressive and pushing them back as much as possible."
"He attacks the defensive line and penetrates the space that the opposition leaves, so having speed is important. important.
"When he’s not there There, you will learn. recognizes this, and is aware of it. It's good to have you back.
"He is a machine and wanted to return before the night, being an important player for us."
"It lifts the spirits to end with a victory. We had a few home games that we thought we could have gotten more from.
"É It's really good for guys, and it will give you a boost. Give the guys a lot of confidence to finally achieve this victory and end this situation.
"For us, it's about presenting ourselves in the best light, which is important. This is positive, and we want to build on that and focus on domestic competitions."
GAME STAGE!
The stadium is also the venue for significant events and memorable events over the years, including UEFA Champions League games and Scottish national team matches. In addition to its role in football, Celtic Park is also used for non-sporting events, contributing to the diversity of activities at the site. With its rich history and importance in the sporting landscape, Celtic Park remains a fundamental part of football culture in Scotland.
CONFRONTATION HISTORY!
HOW DOES HEARTS ARRIVE?
HOW DOES CELTIC ARRIVE?
Celtic had significant victories, such as the match against Hibernian (4-1) on December 6 and against Aberdeen (6-0) on November 12, both in the Premiership. However, in the Champions League, they faced Lazio and Atlético de Madrid, suffering 2-0 and 6-0 defeats respectively.
The overall performance in the last few games shows a combination of results, with wins, defeats and draws, highlighting Celtic's variety of experiences in recent competitions.