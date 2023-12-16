Celtic vs Hearts LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

Watch Boston Celtic vs Hearts Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Celtic vs Hearts match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
CELTIC PARK!

Photo: Disclosure/Hearts
SPEAK UP, STEVEN NAISMITH!

"We are practically in the same situation as before, the only relevant update is the update. that Alex Lowry is dealing with a minor back issue, which we are currently investigating. É It's unlikely he'll participate tomorrow," he told the audience. press before the match.

"I think everyone was disappointed (after Pittodrie). Given the way the first half went, where we put ourselves in a good position, and then to concede the way we did was the most disappointing thing.

"As with any setback, it's a matter of course. I need to discuss this, identify what the problem was and work to correct it. We're hoping for a reaction, and considering earlier times in the season where we needed a reaction, I believe we'll get one.

"Don't have any doubts, it will be yours! It's a very difficult game. We are facing the champions, a team with a lot of experience, especially at home, so it will be great. a real test.

"They are different because the coaches’ styles are different. They had a renewal of players and it takes time for them to gel. We cannot ignore the fact that they are a good team.

"Any game against the Old Firm requires defensive solidity and also the desire to advance up the field and create chances - it's important. that's how you win the game."

SPEAK UP, JOHN KENNEDY!

"They are always difficult to face and have organized themselves in different ways against us.

"They can counterattack quickly and have a goal threat with the attacking players they have.

"We must respect that, but come out with the mindset of being aggressive and pushing them back as much as possible."

"He attacks the defensive line and penetrates the space that the opposition leaves, so having speed is important. important.

"When he’s not there There, you will learn. recognizes this, and is aware of it. It's good to have you back.

"He is a machine and wanted to return before the night, being an important player for us."

"It lifts the spirits to end with a victory. We had a few home games that we thought we could have gotten more from.

"É It's really good for guys, and it will give you a boost. Give the guys a lot of confidence to finally achieve this victory and end this situation.

"For us, it's about presenting ourselves in the best light, which is important. This is positive, and we want to build on that and focus on domestic competitions."

GAME STAGE!

Celtic Park is an iconic football stadium located in Glasgow, Scotland and is the home of Celtic Football Club. Opened in 1892, the stadium is known for being one of the largest and most traditional venues in Scottish football. With a capacity of over 60,000 spectators, Celtic Park provides a unique atmosphere during matches, with Celtic's ardent supporters, known as "Bhoys", creating a passionate atmosphere.

The stadium is also the venue for significant events and memorable events over the years, including UEFA Champions League games and Scottish national team matches. In addition to its role in football, Celtic Park is also used for non-sporting events, contributing to the diversity of activities at the site. With its rich history and importance in the sporting landscape, Celtic Park remains a fundamental part of football culture in Scotland.

CONFRONTATION HISTORY!

In the last ten meetings between Celtic and Hearts, Celtic have demonstrated consistency in their performance. In the most recent meeting, on October 22, 2023, in the Scottish Premiership (PRE), Celtic won 4-1. This victory adds to a favorable record, with Celtic beating Hearts in eight of the last ten meetings.< The series shows a trend of exciting matches, with both teams scoring goals. Highlights include a 3-0 win for Celtic on 11 March 2023 in the Scottish Cup (SC) and a 4-3 result in favor of Celtic on 22 October 2022 in the Premiership.

< In short, the recent history highlights Celtic's superiority over Hearts, highlighting the team's ability to achieve consistent victories in direct confrontations.

HOW DOES HEARTS ARRIVE?

In the last nine matches, Hearts have faced ups and downs, most notably their participation in the Scottish Premiership. The team recorded two crucial victories, against Kilmarnock 1-0 and St Johnstone 1-0, on December 2 and November 25, 2023 respectively. However, the team also suffered defeats, including a 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen on 9 December and a 1-0 defeat to Rangers on 6 December. Furthermore, Hearts faced Rangers in the League Cup, suffering a 3-1 defeat on 5 November. Although they demonstrated resilience with a 2-1 victory over Motherwell on November 11, the team needs to bounce back to consolidate their position in the Premiership.
HOW DOES CELTIC ARRIVE?

In the last 10 games, Celtic had a varied performance, with emphasis on their participation in the Champions League (CL). Their most recent clash, on 13 December 2023, was against Feyenoord, in which Celtic emerged victorious with a score of 2-1. Before that, they faced Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership (PRE) and suffered a 2-2 defeat. 1 on December 10, 2023.

Celtic had significant victories, such as the match against Hibernian (4-1) on December 6 and against Aberdeen (6-0) on November 12, both in the Premiership. However, in the Champions League, they faced Lazio and Atlético de Madrid, suffering 2-0 and 6-0 defeats respectively.

The overall performance in the last few games shows a combination of results, with wins, defeats and draws, highlighting Celtic's variety of experiences in recent competitions.

The game will be played at Celtic Park

The Celtic vs Hearts game will be played at Celtic Park, with a capacity at 60.411 people.
