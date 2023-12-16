Napoli vs Cagliari LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Napoli vs Cagliari live corresponding to Serie A 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Napoli vs Cagliari online and live in Serie A 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Napoli vs Cagliari match in several countries:
Argentina: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 13 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 14 hours on Star+
Chile: 14 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 13 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 18 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 12 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
Cagliari's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Simone Scuffet, Alberto Dossena, Edoardo Goldaniga, Tommaso Augello, Gabriele Zappa, Zito Luvumbo, Matteo Prati, Nahitan Nández, Gaetano Oristanio, Gianluca Lapadula and Nicolas Viola.
Zito Lovumbu, player to watch!
The Cagliari striker is one of the most important figures of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and continue adding many more minutes to show his quality and help the team fight to avoid relegation from Serie A and manage to enter some UEFA competition next season. During this season he has played 15 games, where he scored 3 goals and 2 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's forward line and continue showing his high level throughout the season.
How does Cagliari arrive?
The Cagliari team enters this Serie A duel with the aim of continuing to climb positions and stay away from relegation. At the moment, the club has made several additions and has a good squad with players such as Zito Luvumbo, Leo Pavoletti, Alberto Dossena, Jakub Jankto, Nicolas Viola and Nahitan Nández the most notable. The Italian team is in sixteenth place in its league with a record of 3 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses for a total of 13 points and will try to surprise in Italy to stay away from the relegation spots and stay in first place. . Cagliari hopes to get a point against Napoli to continue moving away from the bottom of the table.
Last Napoli lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Alex Meret, Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Natan, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski, André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano.
Victor Osimhen, player to watch!
The Napoli forward seeks to continue being one of the fundamental pieces of the team, he is one of the orchestrators of the offensive and comes to this duel after having started the championship in a great way, placing himself among the team's best scorers and helping in the generation team offense. The most important thing for him is that the club begins to have greater regularity on the field of play and connects better with players like Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to form a lethal forward line. At the moment he has 7 goals and 2 assists in 15 games in all his team's competitions.
How does Napoli get here?
The Napoli team will face Cagliari at home in another duel in Serie A. Napoli is in very good shape with a record of 7 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses, placing itself in sixth position in Italian Calcio with 24 points. On the other hand, the team managed to get into the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League in second position in Group C above Braga and Unión Berlin. This season, the team has a great squad of great players such as Victor Osimhen, Matteo Politano Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giovanni Simeone, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Juan Jesús, the most outstanding. Napoli is competing in several tournaments so they hope to have a healthy and strong squad throughout the regular season. Gli Azurri participates in the Champions League, Coppa Italia and Serie A and its main objective is to show the great quality that led it to become the Italian champion.
Where is the game?
The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona located in the city of Napoli will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their 2023-2024 Serie A season in a good way. This stadium has capacity for 54,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1959.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Napoli vs Cagliari match, corresponding to the matchday 16 of Serie A 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, at 12 pm.