Chelsea vs Sheffield United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Stay with us to follow Chelsea vs Sheffield United live in the Premier League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chelsea vs Sheffield United live corresponding to matchday 15 of the 2023-2024 Premier League, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Stamford Bridge.
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Sheffield United online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Chelsea vs Sheffield United match in various countries:
Argentina: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 12 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 12 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 10 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 16 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 9 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 12 hours on Star+
Peru: 11 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 12 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Chelsea's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Robert Sánchez, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Enzo Fernández, Raheem Sterling, Moisés Caicedo, Armando Broja, Mykhailo Mudryk and Cole Palmer.
Raheem Sterling, player to watch!
The Chelsea winger is going through a great moment with his team as he is one of the top figures within the English team. During this season he has played 9 games, where he has managed to contribute 3 goals and 1 assist, in addition to his team being the third worst offense in the championship. His mission now is to add his ability and help Chelsea get among the great international powers and take the team to the finals of the biggest possible tournaments. Sterling will seek to take advantage of this tournament to secure a place among Chelsea's starters and recover to the highest possible level.
How does Chelsea arrive?
The Blues continue their summer preparation for the 2022-2023 Premier League season. The English are among the top 3 teams in the Premier League and will seek to fight for the title and go as far as possible in all their competitions. Chelsea will participate in the Premier, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva, Jorginho and Kai Havertz, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes in the football year. The Blues continue their preparation in North American territory and this will be a very important duel, because Arsenal is a direct rival in the Premier.
Sheffield United's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Wes Foderingham, Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Vinicius Souza, Auston Trusty, Jayden Bogle, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Cameron Archer, James McAtee and William Osula.
Oliver McBurnie, player to watch!
The Sheffield striker is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. McBurnie seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Sheffield on offense. This is one of the team's promises and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 41 games where he scored 15 goals and 2 assists. The Scottish striker had a great season and Sheffield will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How do Sheffield United arrive?
Sheffield is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where it will seek to avoid relegation to the EFL Championship and is running as one of the teams to follow for a place in the mid-table. Sheffield United finished in second position in the EFL Championship with 91 points, after 28 wins, 7 draws and 11 losses. Their path to the Premier League was very interesting and together with Burnley, they achieved direct promotion by dominating the league without much opposition. Some interesting names in this group are Oliver McBurnie, John Fleck, John Egan, Adam Davies and Ismaila Coulibaly, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to reinforce the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. Sheffiled will seek to be one of the protagonists in the championship and reach new heights in all the tournaments in which it participates.
Where is the game?
Stamford Bridge located in the city of London will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 40,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1905.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chelsea vs Sheffield United match, corresponding to Matchday 17 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The meeting will take place at Stamford Bridge, at 10 am.