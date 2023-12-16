Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Augsburg vs Borussia Dortmund on TV in real time?
Augsburg's probable line-up
Borussia Dortmund's probable line-up
Augsburg Struggle
It's coming off a season in which it was just one point off the Z-3. But the club is still pursuing its main objective, which is to stay in the top flight.
The club has kept the base of the squad, but has made a much better start to the season than expected, occupying 9th place with 17 points, being extremely competitive. They're already 7 points clear of the Z-3, and are even dreaming of getting closer to the European qualification zone.
Dortmund's struggle
They have achieved some good results this season, especially in the Champions League, where they managed to top the group of death after drawing with PSG this week. However, in the Bundesliga they are in 5th place with 25 points, already 11 points behind the leaders, Bayer Leverkusen, and 4 behind 4th place.
Borussia Dortmund
They took the lead through Adeyemi's goal, assisted by Fullkrug, six minutes into the final period. They were pegged back soon after. In the 11th minute, Zaire-Emery scored for the French club. With 11 points (three wins, two draws and one defeat), Borussia Dortmund maintained top spot in Group F and a three-point advantage over PSG, who took the second spot in the group for the last 16 of the Champions League.
However, they have now gone four games without a win. There have been two defeats, including the 2-0 loss to Stuttgart that knocked them out of the German Cup, and two draws. On Saturday, December 9, at Signal Iduna Park, they were beaten 3-2 by Leipzig in a Bundesliga match. With 25 points (seven wins, four draws and three defeats), they are fifth in the Bundesliga. As visitors, they have the seventh best record in the Bundesliga. Of the 24 points they've picked up in column two, they've collected nine (two wins, three draws and one defeat). It has scored 13 goals and conceded ten.
Augsburg
He opened the scoring in the 39th minute through Stark and completed the job in the 20th minute through Ducksch. This interrupted Augsburg's unbeaten run, which had reached six matches. The run, which began on October 22, featured three wins and three draws. It took the club to 17 points (four wins, five draws and five defeats).
Enough points to occupy ninth place in the Bundesliga. They are six points below Hoffenheim, in sixth place and the last club in the qualification zone for international competitions. As a home team, it has a slightly inferior record. They're tenth in the Bundesliga's home standings. Of the 21 points they have scored at the WWK Arena, they have won 12 (three wins, three draws and one defeat). It has scored 15 goals and conceded 13.
TIME AND PLACE!
Augsburg come into this match with 1 win, 3 draws and 1 defeat in their last five games. Borussia Dortmund are on a run of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats. The match is the 15th matchday of the 2023/2024 Bundesliga season. Augsburg are surprisingly occupying the top half of the table, while Dortmund are trying to get closer to the G-4.
Augsburg have survived for more than 10 years in the top flight of German soccer, even if their fight has always been against relegation. They are coming off the back of a season in which they were just one point behind the Z-3. However, they are still pursuing their main objective, which is to stay in the top flight.
The match takes place in the German Bundesliga on December 16, 2023 at the WWK Arena in Augsburg, Germany.
Bundesliga
Date: December 16, 2023;
Time: 11:30 a.m. (Brasília time);
Venue: WWK Arena, Augsburg, Germany;
Where to watch: ESPN 2 (closed TV) and Star+ (streaming).