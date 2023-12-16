Southampton vs Blackburn LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There are 46 matches between Southampton and Blackburn in history, with 19 Southampton wins, 17 Blackburn wins and 10 draws. In the Championship there are 22 games between the two teams, with 10 wins for Southampton, eight for Blackburn and four draws. At home, Southampton have hosted Blackburn 23 times, with 15 wins, six draws and two defeats. In the Championship there are still 11 games, with eight wins, two draws and one defeat.
Probable Blackburn
Blackburn's likely team for the match is: Wahlstedt, Brittain, Carter, Scott Wharton and Pickering; Tronstad, Adam Wharton, Moran and Sigurdsson; Szmodics and Leonard.
Probable Southampton
Southampton's likely team for the match is: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek and Manning; Charles, Smallbone and Stuart Armstrog; Edozie, Fraser and Adam Armstrong.
Injuries
Aribo and Che Adams are missing for Southampton, while Ennis is a doubt for Balckburn.
Championship
Southampton are in fourth place with 39 points, fourth above West Bromwich and two below Leeds. Blackburn is in ninth place with 31 points, one below Preston and two each from Sunderland and Hull City, as well as being one above Cardiff and Norwich and three above Watford.
Last Matches: Blackburn
Blackburn arrives for the match with two defeats and one victory in the last games they played. On Saturday (2), away from home, the defeat was 3-1 to Sheffield Wednesday, with goals from Cadamarteri, Johson and Windass, while Szmodics scored. On Saturday (9), at home, the defeat was 2-0 to Leeds, with goals from Daniel James and Summerville. And on Tuesday (12), at home, the victory was 2-1 over Bristol, with goals from Sigurdsson and Wharton, while Sykes scored.
Last Matches: Southampton
Southampton arrive for the match with two draws. On Saturday (2), at home, the victory came 2-0 over Cardiff, with goals from Armstrong, who scored twice. On Saturday (9), away from home, the draw was 1-1 with Watford, with Che Adams opening the score and Healey equalizing. And on Wednesday (13), away from home once again, the new draw was 1-1 with Coventry, with Wright opening the score and Edozie equalizing.
