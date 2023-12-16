Preston vs Watford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There are 46 games between Preston and Watford in history, with 18 wins for Preston, 13 for Watford and 15 draws. In the Championship there are 32 games, with 13 wins for Preston, 11 draws and eight wins for Watford. At home, Preston hosted Watford 24 times, with 14 wins, seven draws and three defeats, in addition to 16 games in the Championship, with nine wins, five draws and two defeats.
Probable Watford
Watford's probable team for the match is: Hamer, Andrews, Porteous, Hoedt and Lewis; Kone, Livermore and Kayembe; Asprilla, Rajovic and Sema.
Probable Preston
Preston's likely team for the match is: Woodman, Storey, Whatmough and Lindsay; Potts, Whiteman, Browne, Millar and Holmes; Evans and Keane.
Injuries
Smajic and Riis are absent from Preston's side, while Watford will have no absences and can go at full strength.
Championship
Preston is in eighth place, with 32 points, one below Sunderland and Hull City and three below West Bromwich, as well as being one above Blackburn and two above Cardiff and Norwich. Watford is in 12th place, with 28 points, one above Middlesbrough and two above Coventry, Bristol and Birmingham, as well as three above Swansea.
Last Matches: Watford
Watford arrives with a win, a draw and a defeat in the last few games. On Saturday (2), away from home, the victory came 2-1 over Hull City, with goals from Kayembe and Hoedt, while Twine scored. On Saturday (9), at home, the draw was 1-1 with Southampton, with Che Adams opening the score and Healey equalizing. And on Tuesday (12), at home, the defeat was 2-1 to Ipswich Town, with Asprilla opening the score, Hirst equalizing and Morsy turning the score.
Last Matches: Preston
Preston comes into the match with a defeat, a draw and a victory. On Friday (01), at home, the defeat came 2-0 to QPR, with goals from Smyth and Willock. On Saturday (9), away from home, the draw was goalless with Norwich. And on Tuesday (12), away from home, the victory was 3-1 over Huddersfield, with goals from Browne, Keane and Whiteman, while Ward scored.
