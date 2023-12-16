Manchester City vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace can be tuned in from Paramount Plus live streams.
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player
Odssone Edouard, striker. French player of 25 years old, is carrying the responsibility of being the scorer of the team, Crystal Palace is one of the teams that usually add great young talent and then sell them at a good price, if this player increases his scoring rate in the coming years will certainly give a benefit to both his career and the current club, this season he has 6 goals in 15 games played, all as a starter.
Watch out for this Manchester City player
Julian Alvarez, striker. A very talented player and current world champion, his role is to come off the bench, as he knows that the starter is Haalnd, now with the injury of the 9 of City, Alvarez has the responsibility to score in the opportunities he has, currently the player has 4 goals and 6 assists for Manchester City, but must increase his scoring average by having the great responsibility of being the starter until the Norwegian returns.
La Araña strikes again! 🕷@julianalvarezzz with a superb goal to open the scoring 👊#ManCity pic.twitter.com/OWXToZm0wo— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 5, 2022
Latest Crystal Palace lineup
Johnston, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Clyne, Hughes, Richards, Lerma, Ayew, Edouard, Schlupp.
Latest Manchester City lineup
Ederson, Gvardiol, Ake, Dias, Walker, Kovacic, Rodri, Grealish, Foden, Silva, Alvarez.
Background
Crystal Palace 0-1 Manchester City
Manchester City 4-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester City
Manchester City 0-2 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palce 0-2 Manchester City
Arbitration quartet
Central: Paul Tierney. Assistants: Marc Perry and Steve Meredith. Fourth official: Oli Langford.
Crystal Palace seeks to climb out of the relegation zone
Crystal Palace is a team that has managed to stay in the Premier League, forming great teams, it is a team that is usually in the mid-table, its best place has been tenth several seasons ago, for the team it would be good that at some point they could get into Europe, in competitions like the Europa League or the Conference League, but for the moment they must solve the problems of this season, the team is currently sailing in the 15th position with 16 points, relegation is still far away for them, but they must not drop points, because from one moment to another they can be reached, this team has the quality of not conceding so many goals, although their clean sheet does not remain in most of the occasions, they are usually a team that scores, the team's response is good and that has given them the current amount of points, but near the middle of the season, they must improve to return to the upper part of the mid-table.
Manchester City wants to regain the lead
Manchester City is not having such a dominant season as expected, the team led by Guardiola after winning the third consecutive Premier League title, has slowed down the accelerator for this season and this has caused the competition to be tighter, usually the team from the first few rounds secured the leadership, but this season after 16 rounds the team is in fourth place with 33 points, The team has lost 3 games, which is atypical, because last season they only lost five times during the 38 rounds, the team has suffered from injuries and lost games, but all is not lost, the team is only 4 points behind the leader Liverpool, this battle has already been seen in previous seasons and was certainly one of the best in recent years, but for the moment City must focus on getting better results and not lose points.
Must-win game
The Premier League reaches the 17th matchday with very interesting duels, the distances are beginning to close and a very even competition is being seen in all sectors, this time Manchester City faces Crystal Palace, in a very important duel, as both are lagging behind in their fight, the locals need the victory to continue looking for the leadership and the visit does not want to get into the relegation zone.
The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium at 9:00.