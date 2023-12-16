AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town match for the Premier League.
What time is the AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game AFC Bournemouth vs Luton Town of December 16th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock.
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star+.
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star+.
Luton Town's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Thomas Kaminski, Tom Lockyer, Gabriel Osho, Teden Mengi, Ross Barkley, Marvelous Nakamba, Alfie Doughty, Issa Kaboré, Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene and Andros Townsend.
Latest AFC Bournemouth lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Neto, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez, Adam Smith, Justin Kluivert, Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook, Dominic Solanke, Marcus Tavernier and Antoine Semenyo.
Luton Town in the tournament
Luton Town had a bad start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in eighteenth position in the general table after 2 games won, 3 draws and 11 lost, they have 9 points. Luton Town are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Luton Town's objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 10 against Manchester City, it resulted in a 2-1 defeat at Kenilworth Road and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
AFC Bournemouth Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to AFC Bournemouth's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Luton Town. English player Dominic Solanke (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Marcus Tavernier (#16) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper Neto (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
AFC Bournemouth in the tournament
The Bournemouth football team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first football division) poorly. They are in fourteenth position in the general table with 5 games won, 4 tied and 7 lost, achieving 19 points. . Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on December 9 against Manchester United, it ended in a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Vitality Stadium is located in the city of Bournemouth, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 11,500 spectators and is the home of AFC Bournemouth. It was inaugurated on August 30, 1910 and underwent renovation in 2001.