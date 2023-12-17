Mexico vs Colombia LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Mexico vs Colombia Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Mexico vs Colombia match.
What time is Mexico vs Colombia match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Mexico vs Colombia of 16th December in several countries:
|
Where to watch Mexico vs Colombia
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
December 16, 2023
|
19:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
December 16, 2023
|
21:00
|
Bolivia
|
December 16, 2023
|
19:00
|
Brasil
|
December 16, 2023
|
21:00
|
Chile
|
December 16, 2023
|
21:00
|
Colombia
|
December 16, 2023
|
19:00
|
Ecuador
|
December 16, 2023
|
19:00
|
España
|
December 17, 2023
|
1:00
|
Mexico
|
December 16, 2023
|
18:00
|
Peru
|
December 16, 2023
|
19:00
Watch out for this player from Colombia:
The player to watch for this match will be the captain and striker of the Colombian national team, Roger Martinez, the current attacker through the center has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Colombia's final lineup:
A. Montero; J. Mosquera, A. Reyes, B. Vera, S. Velásquez; J. Campuzano, S. Gómez; A. Gómez, I. Poveda; D. Silva, R. Martínez.
Watch out for this player from Mexico:
For this match, the player to watch for the Azteca squad will be the great Memo Martinez. The Puebla center forward is enjoying one of the best moments of his career, being an offensive reference of "La Franja" and possible new reinforcement of the Guadalajara Chivas, since in recent weeks the rumor about his arrival to Verde Valle has gained more strength, so the Mexican could shine in this friendly match and show that he has the makings of a national team player.
Mexico's last lineup:
L. Malagon; J. Sánchez, C. Montes, J. Vasquez, J. Gallardo; E. Álvarez, L. Chávez; C. Antuna, E. Sánchez, H. Lozano; H. Martín.
Background:
Mexico and Colombia have met on a total of 27 occasions (10 Mexican wins, 9 draws, 8 Colombian wins) where the scales have tipped in favor of the Aztec side. In total, 27 goals have fallen in favor of Mexico and only 24 in favor of Colombia. Their last duel dates back to a match in September 2022 where Colombia defeated Mexico 2-3.
About the Stadium:
It is located in Exposition Park in downtown Los Angeles, California, United States and was inaugurated in 1923 and has hosted several major sporting events, concerts and ceremonies over the years. The Coliseum has twice hosted the Summer Olympic Games. The first in 1932 and the second in 1984. It has been home to several sports teams, including the NFL's Rams and the temporary Raiders, as well as the University of Southern California (USC) Trojans soccer team. The Coliseum was designed in classical style by John Parkinson and Donald B. Parkinson. It can seat over 78,000 spectators, although the capacity has varied throughout renovations and modifications. The name "Memorial" in its title refers to the fact that it was dedicated as a memorial to World War I veterans.
A duel to test CONCACAF
On the other hand, the Colombian national team arrives at this match with the goal of continuing to work on the current project, which is to qualify for the 2026 World Cup by the end of 2025 without having to risk their lives in the playoffs, as well as to arrive with the best possible level, idea and goal for the next competition in America, where the Colombians will seek to demonstrate that the time has come for the Cup to stay in Colombia. Likewise, this duel against Mexico will serve to measure the level at which they will face the CONCACAF teams.
Liga MX power with nods to the starting lineup
It is worth remembering that due to the tightness of the 23/24 season, neither European players nor players who will play in the Grand Final of the Apertura 2023 will be called up to the Mexican national team, so now it will be possible to enjoy a totally different selection from previous calls, full of the best talent in Liga MX. Likewise, coach Jaime Lozano will be able to better visualize which elements could be integrated in an emerging way to the call for the next Copa América.
The last international duel of the year
We are in the last days of the year and the Mexican national team will have one last test to overcome this Saturday when it faces the Colombian national team, which also seeks to continue preparing, improving and cementing its project for the World Cup qualifiers, as well as the Copa América matches. That said, this duel will also serve Jimmy Lozano to visualize the players who could be called up for the Copa América 2024, with the aim of reinforcing the Mexican national team and making history in the oldest Cup at the level of national teams in the world.
Kick-off time
The Mexico vs Colombia match will be played at Memorial Coliseum, in Los Angeles, USA. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Friendly Match: Mexico vs Colombia!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.