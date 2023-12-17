Liverpool vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Liverpool vs Manchester United in a Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Manchester United match in the Premier League.
What time is Liverpool vs Manchester United match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Manchester United of December 17th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:30 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 1:30 p.m.
Chile: 1:30 p.m.
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Peru: 11:30 a.m.
USA: 11:30 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.
Spain: 7:30 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United live
The match will be broadcast on SiriusXM, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Telemundo.
If you want to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United in streaming, it will be tuned on nbcsports.com, FCUSA Network and NBC Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Last 5 matches
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 3 wins have been for Liverpool, while Manchester United have 2 victories and a very even and unfavorable balance for the visitors, as they have not even a single draw in the last 5 meetings.
Liverpool 7 - 0 Manchester United, Mar. 5, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester United 2 - 1 Liverpool, Aug. 22, 2022, English Premier League
Manchester United 4 - 0 Liverpool, Jul. 12, 2022, Friendly Match
Liverpool 4 - 0 Manchester United, Apr. 19, 2022, English Premier League
Manchester United 0 - 5 Liverpool, Oct. 24, 2021, England Premier League
Watch out for this Liverpool player
Egypt's attacker, 31-year-old Mohamed Salah has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Stats from......
Egypt's attacker, Mohamed Salah, the attacker will play his 17th game for his club, in the past he played 37 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 19 goals in the English league and 13 assists, currently he has 11 goals in 8 games.
Watch out for this United player
Scotland attacker, 27 year old Scott McTominay has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in the season.
Stats from......
Scotland attacker, Scott McTominay, the attacker will play his sixteenth game for his club, in the past he played 10 as a starter and 14 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the English league and 0 assist, he currently has 5 goals in 13 games.
How is Liverpool coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against LASK Linz, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 defeat, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Union St.-Gilloise 2 - 1 Liverpool, Dec 14, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Crystal Palace 1 - 2 Liverpool, Dec. 9, 2023, English Premier League
Sheffield United 0 - 2 Liverpool, Dec. 6, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 4 - 3 Fulham, Dec. 3, 2023, England Premier League
Liverpool 4 - 0 LASK Linz, Nov. 30, 2023, UEFA Europa League
How are United doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Chelsea, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Manchester United 0 - 1 Bayern Munich, Dec. 12, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Manchester United 0 - 3 AFC Bournemouth, Dec. 9, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester United 2 - 1 Chelsea, Dec. 6, 2023, English Premier League
Newcastle United 1 - 0 Manchester United, Dec. 2, 2023, English Premier League
Galatasaray 3 - 3 Manchester United, Nov. 29, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League match. The match will take place at Anflied, at 11:30 am.