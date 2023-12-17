Rangers vs Aberdeen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final Scottish League Cup Match
How to watch Rangers vs Aberdeen in Scottish League Cup Final?

If you want to watch Rangers vs Aberdeen live on TV, you can follow the game on Paramount+

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.

What time is the Rangers vs Aberdeen match in the Scottish League Cup?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

Argentina: 7:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 9:00 hrs.

Brazil: 10:00 hrs.

Chile: 9:00 hrs.

Colombia: 9:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 9:00 hrs.

Spain: 16:00 hrs.

Mexico: 9:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 10:00 hrs.

Peru: 9:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 11:00 hrs.

England: 15: 00 hrs.

USA: 10:00 hrs.

Australia: 00:00 hrs.

India: 19:15 hrs.

Watch out for this Aberdeen player

Bojan Miovski has ten goals and two assists in this 2023-24 season. Two of them in the Scottish League Cup. The 24-year-old attacker from North Macedonia comes from a rest against Eintracht Frankfurt and scored in his last match. He also managed to score against Rangers in the last meeting.

 

Watch out for this Rangers player

Abdallah Sima is in great form. The Senegalese player has scored in four consecutive matches and has five goals in the last four games.  The young striker has just opened the scoring against Betis.  He has only scored one goal in the League Cup.

 

News - Aberdeen

They are coming off a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in a match in which they bid farewell to European competitions this season. Duk and Sokler scored the goals. An inconsequential match, as the Germans were going to be second if they had to, while the Scots had no chance of advancing to the next round of the Conference. 

 

 

Aberdeen have won only two of their last eight matches. They are in ninth place in the Scottish Premiership standings with 16 points, seven points below the positions that qualify for the Championship group. In the League Cup they have won every game by the narrowest of margins.

 

Coach Barry Robson has only one absentee for the League Cup final and that will be Jack MacKenzie, who is unavailable due to a heavy knock.

News - Rangers

The Rangers come from storming the Benito Villamarin. An important victory in Seville that allows them to pass as first in the group of the UEFA Europa League. After winning 2-3 they skip the round of sixteen and qualify directly to the round of 16. The match was evenly matched, but was decided by Roofe's goal 12 minutes from time. This result leaves Betis out of the Europa League and they will have to play in the Conference. They are currently second in the Scottish Premiership with 37 points, just five points behind Celtic, although Rangers have one game in hand. They are in a good moment of form, as they have four consecutive victories and 14 consecutive matches without a win. Rangers will be without Davis, Ryan Jack, Lawrence, Raskin and Danilo Pereira. All these players are injured and will miss the final.
Background

The head-to-head record is in favor of Rangers, who have won 166 times, 82 times Aberdeen have won and 88 duels have ended in a draw. Although this season they have met on two occasions and in neither of these has managed to win in Rangers with a draw and a victory for Aberdeen. They met last season in the Scottish League Cup in the semi-final round where Rangers won 2-1 in extra time. In this extra time Aberdeen played with one player less.
The Stadium

The match will be played at Hampden Park, a stadium located in Glasgow. It was inaugurated in October 1903 and has a capacity for 51866 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Rangers and Aberdeen will meet this Sunday, December 17, in the Scottish League Cup final match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Rangers vs Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup Final.

