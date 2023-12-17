Bologna vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bologna vs Roma along with the latest information from the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.
Where to watch the match Bologna vs Roma?

If you want to watch the match Bologna vs Roma, it will be available on Paramount+, ESPN2CBS, Sports Golazo

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Bologna vs Roma in Serie A?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:


Argentina: 1:00 PM 

Bolivia: 12:00 PM 

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Chile: 1:00 PM 

Colombia: 11:00 AM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM 

United States (ET): 12:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Mexico: 11:00 AM 

Paraguay: 1:00 PM 

Peru: 11:00 AM in

Uruguay: 2:00 PM

Watch out for this Roma player

Andrea Belotti, Italian striker, who will have to be the reference in the Roman attack after the numerous departures. The striker has already surpassed his records of last season and has six goals and two assists in 16 games. Three of them in Serie A. Moreover, the former Torino player has just scored against Sheriff, although he has not started in the Italian league since October 22nd.

 

Watch out for this Bologna player

Joshua Zirkzee, a 22-year-old striker. The Dutch player played in the youth ranks of Bayern Munich and even played for the first team. In his second season with the Italian club, he has scored eight goals and two assists in 16 matches. Seven of them in Serie A. He has just scored a brace against Salernitana to give his team the win. In five of his last six games he has been involved with a goal or assist.

 

News - Rome

Roma came after beating Sheriff in their last Europa League group stage match. Lukaku and Belotti put the match on track with two goals at the start of the match. Homegrown player Niccolo Pisilli closed the match, scoring his first goal in European competitions. Despite the victory against the Moldavian team, Slavia won their match and Mourinho's team finished second in Group G and will have to play in the round of 32. On Monday they will know their opponent, who will be the third placed team in the Champions League.

 

Roma are on an upward trend, having gone six games without defeat. They have not lost in the Italian league since last October 29 where they lost to Inter Milan. They are currently fourth in Serie A with 25 points, 13 points behind the leaders. However, teams such as Bologna, Napoli, Fiorentina and Atlanta are close behind.

 

The Portuguese coach will have important casualties especially in the attacking part, because in addition to the absences of Dybala and Abraham due to injury. Romelu Lukaku, suspended for a straight red card in his last match, and Zalewski, who received a double yellow card against Fiorentina, will be absent for this match. Smalling is also absent.

News - Bologna

They are coming from a 1-2 win over Salernitana in their last match. In a match where the decisive player was Zirkzee with a double in 20 minutes. The Dutch striker made it 0-2 on the scoreboard, which served until the end to take the three points. Although it was with suffering, as Simy reduced the gap on the scoreboard and Pol Lirola had the equalizer in stoppage time with an empty goal. 

 

They have now gone three consecutive matches unbeaten and have lost only one game in their last 16 matches. They currently have 25 points and are in fifth place. They have the same points as Roma, who are in fourth place.

Background

The match will be played at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, located in the Emilia Romagna region.  It was inaugurated in May 1927 and has a capacity for 38279 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Bologna and Roma will face each other this Sunday, December 17 in the match corresponding to the 16th matchday of Serie A.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Bologna vs Roma match in Serie A

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
