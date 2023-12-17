Milan vs Monza LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
Gianluca Aureliano will be the referee for the match, with Mattia Scarpa and Daisuke Emanuele Yoshikawa as assistants. The VAR will be led by Daniele Paterna, with Paolo Sivlio Mazzoleni as assistant referee.
Probable Monza
Monza's probable team for the match is: Di Gregorio, D'Ambrosio, Pablo Mari and Caldirola; Ciurria, Gagliardini, Pessia and Kyriakopoulos; Colpani, Mota and Colombo.
Probable Milan
Milan's probable team for the match is: Maignan, Florenzi, Tomori, Simic and Théo Hernández; Musah, Reijnders, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek and Rafael Leão; Giroud.
Injuries
Milan will be without the injured Thiaw, Kalulu, Pellegrino, Caldara and Kjaer, as well as the suspended Calabria. On the Monza side, Vignato, Izzo and Caprari are all out injured.
Stefano Pioli!
After the match against Newcastle in which they clinched a place in the Europa League, Pioli spoke to the press, expressing his regret at not making it through to the last 16 of the Champions League: "We wanted to continue our journey in the Champions League, even though we knew the difficulties of the group. It was a bitter night, AC Milan hadn't won in England for many years. We want to play in the Europa League with the conviction that we can win it. Now we have to adapt well to the league, consolidate third place and hope for something more. It wasn't that easy to win here, it gives us gratification for the game we played. But it's a game that should give us confidence and strength. I believe in the team's potential and I'm sorry that I wasn't able to make them play at their best. We had to win, that's all we could do. There's disappointment because we wanted to stay in the Champions League and regret for the way the game went, there's disappointment for that. No, I didn't know anything about Sandro's problem. He was polite, respected others and was a sensible lad. Even when I think I have a close and open relationship with a player, I'm not just talking about soccer. But I don't know everything about what they do outside the club. Well, at the time they signed him it was good business, they signed a great deal and what happened afterwards nobody could have expected. I'm very close to Tonali. When he was with us, he was a positive lad, always willing and hard working. He fell into a delicate situation. We're close to him and I hope this experience can be useful to him. Can he recover? Absolutely, in terms of his tactical and physical ability".
Serie A
Milan are in third place in Serie A with 29 points, four clear of Roma and Bologna, eight behind Juve and nine behind leaders Inter Milan. Meanwhile, Monza are in ninth place with 21 points, level with Lazio, two below Atalanta and three below Fiorentina, as well as one above Torino and Lecce, and three above Frosinone.
Last Matches: Monza
Monza, on the other hand, have drawn, lost and won their last few games. On November 26, they drew 1-1 away to Cagliari, with Dossena opening the scoring and Maric equalizing. On December 1, at home, the defeat came to Juventus, 2-1, with Rabiot opening the scoring, Carboni equalizing and, in the end, Gatti giving Juve the win. And on Sunday (10), with a goal from Dany Mota, they won 1-0 at home to Genoa.'
Last Matches: Milan
Milan come into the match with two wins and one defeat in their last games. On Saturday (2), at home, they won 3-1 against Frosinone, with goals from Jovic, Pulisic and Tomori, while Brascianini added a second. On Saturday (9), the defeat came against Atalanta, 3-2, with goals from Lookman (2) and Luis Muriel, while Giroud and Jovic scored for Milan. And on Wednesday (13), away from home and in the Champions League, victory came over Newcastle, with Joelinton opening the scoring, Pulisic equalizing and Chukwueze turning the game around.
