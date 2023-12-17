Brentford vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: Brentford

Update Live Commentary
11:00 PMan hour ago

10:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Brentford vs Aston Villa Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Brentford vs Aston Villa live on TV, your options is: none.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Peacock app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:50 PMan hour ago

Referee

David Coote will be the referee for the match, with Tim Wood and Mark Scholes as assistants. The VAR will be run by Craig Pawson, with Lee Betts as assistant.
10:45 PMan hour ago

Probable Aston Villa

Aston Villa's probable team for the match is: Dibu Martínez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres and Alex Moreno; Cash, Kamara and Jacob Ramsey; McGinn, Diaby and Watkins.
10:40 PMan hour ago

Probable Brentford

Brentford's probable team for the match is: Flekken, Ghoddos, Pinnock, Mee and Roerslev; Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard and Maupay; Wissa.
10:35 PMan hour ago

Injuries

Brentford will be without Toney, who is suspended, as well as the injured Dasilva, Jensen, Mbeumo, Hickey, Henry, Schade and Ajer. Aston Villa's Digne and Douglas Luiz are out through suspension, while Olsen, Traoré, Buendia, Mings, Bailey and Tielemans are injured.
10:30 PMan hour ago

Premier League

Aston Villa, with 35 points, are in third place, one above City and two above Tottenham, and one below Arsenal and two below Liverpool. Brentford are in 12th place with 19 points, level with Wolves and Bournemouth, two above Crystal Palace and two below Fulham.
10:25 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Aston Villa

Aston Villa come into the match on the back of two wins and a draw. On Wednesday (6), at home, they won 1-0 against Manchester City, with a goal from Bailey. On Saturday (9), at home once again, the win was over Arsenal, 1-0, with a goal from MGinn. And on Thursday (14), away from home in the Conference League, it was a 1-1 draw with Zrinjski Mostar, with Zaniolo opening the scoring and Malekinusic equalizing.
10:20 PMan hour ago

Last Matches: Brentford

Brentford come into the match with one win and two defeats from their last games. On Saturday (2), at home, they won 3-1 against Luton Town, with goals from Maupay, Mee and Baptiste, while Brown added a second. On Wednesday (6), away to Brighton, the defeat came 2-1, with goals from Gross and Hinshelwood, while Mbeumo pulled one back. And on Saturday (9), away from home, the defeat was 1-0 to Sheffield United, with McAtee scoring.
10:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Premier League match: Brentford vs Aston Villa Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

