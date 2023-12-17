Brentford vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Referee
David Coote will be the referee for the match, with Tim Wood and Mark Scholes as assistants. The VAR will be run by Craig Pawson, with Lee Betts as assistant.
Probable Aston Villa
Aston Villa's probable team for the match is: Dibu Martínez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres and Alex Moreno; Cash, Kamara and Jacob Ramsey; McGinn, Diaby and Watkins.
Probable Brentford
Brentford's probable team for the match is: Flekken, Ghoddos, Pinnock, Mee and Roerslev; Onyeka, Norgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard and Maupay; Wissa.
Injuries
Brentford will be without Toney, who is suspended, as well as the injured Dasilva, Jensen, Mbeumo, Hickey, Henry, Schade and Ajer. Aston Villa's Digne and Douglas Luiz are out through suspension, while Olsen, Traoré, Buendia, Mings, Bailey and Tielemans are injured.
Premier League
Aston Villa, with 35 points, are in third place, one above City and two above Tottenham, and one below Arsenal and two below Liverpool. Brentford are in 12th place with 19 points, level with Wolves and Bournemouth, two above Crystal Palace and two below Fulham.
Last Matches: Aston Villa
Aston Villa come into the match on the back of two wins and a draw. On Wednesday (6), at home, they won 1-0 against Manchester City, with a goal from Bailey. On Saturday (9), at home once again, the win was over Arsenal, 1-0, with a goal from MGinn. And on Thursday (14), away from home in the Conference League, it was a 1-1 draw with Zrinjski Mostar, with Zaniolo opening the scoring and Malekinusic equalizing.
Last Matches: Brentford
Brentford come into the match with one win and two defeats from their last games. On Saturday (2), at home, they won 3-1 against Luton Town, with goals from Maupay, Mee and Baptiste, while Brown added a second. On Wednesday (6), away to Brighton, the defeat came 2-1, with goals from Gross and Hinshelwood, while Mbeumo pulled one back. And on Saturday (9), away from home, the defeat was 1-0 to Sheffield United, with McAtee scoring.
