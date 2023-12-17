Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There have been 157 matches between Bayern and Stuttgart in history, with 91 wins for Bayern, 37 for Stuttgart and 29 draws. In the Bundesliga there have been 108 games, with Bayern winning 68, Stuttgart drawing 22 and Stuttgart winning 18. Bayern have met Stuttgart 79 times at home, with 49 wins, 18 draws and 12 defeats. In the Bundesliga, Bayern have won 36 times, drawn 12 times and lost six times in 54 games.
Probable Stuttgart
Stuttgart's probable team for the match is: Nubel, Stenzel, Rouault, Zagadou and Mittelstadt; Millot, Karazor, Fuhrich and Silas; Guirassy and Undav.
Probable Bayern
Bayern's probable team for the match is: Neuer, Laimer, Upamecano, Kim and Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka and Musiala; Sané, Kane and Coman.
Injuries
Bayern will be without Mazraoui, De Ligt, Gnabry and Sarr for the match. Stuttgart will be without Ito, Egloff, Raimund and Nartey, who are also injured.
Hoeneb!
Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeneb also praised Bayern: "They're certainly the two clubs I'm most emotionally attached to. I've been in the stands a few times as a Bayern supporter, mainly because of my family ties, of course. And I've also cheered for VfB a few times, for example when my father was in charge of the club; we lived in Stuttgart and I was a VfB youth player myself. At some point, I went back to Munich as a youth coach and now I'm back in Stuttgart as head coach. That's something special, which is why it was so easy for me to feel at home in Stuttgart right away. Obviously, we didn't expect that. We were hoping that we could keep the momentum going from the good final phase of last season. We had a good start and now we're on a roll, which has extended to all aspects of our game and will probably be a good first half of the season for us. We're all very happy with that. And that's why it's simply a great pleasure for us to be able to play a match in Munich in this position. There are several reasons and processes to be thankful for. First of all, we have a good team, with good players and good characters, a good management structure. We've managed to maintain that with our new signings in the summer, and maybe even expand it a little. So we have a very good spirit, a team player mentality and also a good work ethic. That, combined with the confidence that has come from our good run of form, has allowed us to take home so many points. The decisive factor is the way we play and we already showed signs of that last year. What's more, we've managed to develop our footballing approach and have been able to put our ideas into practice on the pitch in most games. When we manage to do that, we're successful. That's no surprise to me. But, of course, the fact that we'll probably be in the top four at the end of the year, after fighting relegation in the summer, is surprising."
Tuchel!
Thomas Tuchel spoke ahead of the match against Stuttgart, commenting on the absentees and praising his opponent: "He also played at full-back last time and worked very well. Thomas knows everything we require. He's played right-back before. None of the front four positions are a problem for him. He's obviously in contention to be a starter. He's earned it. His behavior has been sensational. We're planning things at the moment. We'll try to use the week after the Hoffenheim game. It's a decider between Portugal and Morocco. It looks like the plans are in motion. Obviously, Konrad Laimer normally plays at right-back. Everyone wants to get minutes. It's even more important, now that we don't have so much competition for places, that the intrinsic motivation is high. We showed that at Old Trafford. It needs to be there again on Sunday. If we can't match that with the same spirit that Stuttgart show every game, then we won't win. It's impressive how Stuttgart play. You can see Sebastian's mark on the team. I think Stuttgart have consistently outperformed us, so there must be good unity between the team and the coach. It's fully deserved, so we'll give everything our utmost respect and recognize that."
Bundesliga
Bayern and Suttgart share positions at the top of the table. Leaders Leverkusen have 36 points, Bayern have 32 and Stuttgart 31, while Leipzig have 30 points and Dortmund 26.
Last Matches: Stuttgart
Stuttgart come into the match on the back of three straight home games, winning two and drawing one. On Saturday (2), they beat Weder Bremen 2-0, with goals from Undav and Guirassy. On Wednesday (6), over Dortmund in the German Cup, the win was again 2-0, with goals from Guirassy and Mvumpa. And on Sunday (10), against Bayer Leverkusen, it was a 1-1 draw, with Fuhrich opening the scoring and Wirtz equalizing.
Last Matches: Bayern
Bayern Munich come into the match with one draw, one defeat and one win in their last games. On November 29, at home in the Champions League, the draw was goalless against Copenhagen. On Saturday (9), away from home, the defeat was 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt, with goals from Marmoush, Ebimbe (2), Larsson and Knauff, while Kimmich netted. And on Tuesday (12), in the Champions League and away from home once again, they won 1-0 against Manchester United, with a goal from Coman.
