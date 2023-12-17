West Ham vs Wolverhampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the West Ham vs Wolverhampton match live?
What time is West Ham vs Wolverhampton match for Premier League?
Argentina 11 am: Star+
Bolivia 10 am: Star+
Brazil 11 am: Star+
Chile 10 am: Star+
Colombia 9 am: Star+
Ecuador 9 am: Star+
USA 9 am ET: Peacock
Spain 7 pm: DAZN
Mexico 9 am: Paramount+
Paraguay 10 am: Star+
Peru 9 am: Star+
Uruguay 11 pm: Star+
Venezuela 10 am: Star+
Speak, O'Neil!
It was a good return, the lads did well to secure the points because they were hard-fought games, they were different tests to the ones we'd encountered so far, especially at home, so I'm very pleased that we managed to come out of this with points, and then we hope to improve the level of performance at West Ham, which I'm sure we'll do, even though it's a tough test.
They're doing well, in a fairly high position in the league, always good at home, so it will be a very difficult test for us to perform well to have a chance of picking up points.
I loved my time there. As a Millwall supporter growing up, my father and grandfather supported Millwall, when I went there as a youngster there was a little bit of me playing for West Ham, but it's very different from being a 12-year-old old fan to being a professional footballer.
The lads have been very good on their effort and intensity levels and have done their best to maintain them. Of course, there have been natural slumps in seasons, when you suffer injuries and suspensions and games happen in quick succession, but if you look at last week, we lost 2-1 to Arsenal and didn't gain anything from that, but it was a good effort to put them as close as we did, then we had two home games where we took four points, so with three consecutive games last week, the lads have managed to keep things going.
I would expect a few of our lads to be absent until January, possibly Bouba [Traore], Rayan and Channy [Hwang]. The plan will be to do the best we can when they leave and, when they come back, welcome them back and do the best we can again."
Speak, David Moyes!
Finishing top of Group A is fantastic for the club and the players. It also gives us a bit of a break in February, in terms of missing the playoff games in the knockout phase, and we're pleased that the boys have done a great job in Europe. It's the third year in a row that we've topped the group, so we're very pleased with that.
When you're successful, you find that there's very little time to rest or recover. We want to be successful and we want the games in Europe, but any chance you get to take a bit of time out, we'll take it. Thursday night's result gave us that opportunity.
We need to wait and see how the lads are [after the Freiburg game]. Edson Álvarez picked up a knock to his hip, but we'll have to wait and see.
We'll assess the players when we get the chance. It's such a quick turnaround. I don't think there's enough time between games. Does that mean I'll be rotating sideways? I don't know right now. We'll see how the games go, how the lads are performing and where their energy levels are.
I think Gary O'Neil has done a great job at Wolves so far. He's also done a great job at Bournemouth and, when you're a young manager, you need an opportunity and time. I think he's doing a very good job at Wolves at the moment.
Wolves have always been a good side. They've had good teams and good managers. They also had two very good and very experienced coaches last season. I think Gary has stabilized them and made them play well. There are differences, of course, but they seem to be in good shape and it will be another very difficult game in the Premier League.
We have to go and do our business, try to keep up the good form at home and try to win again."
Classification
Wolves
Hammers
London Olympic Stadium
During the 2012 Summer Olympics, the stadium had a capacity of approximately 80,000 spectators, being reduced to around 60,000 seats after the event, but with the possibility of expanding to 80,000 on special occasions. The venue was designed from the outset with a legacy plan, aiming for sustainability and continued use after the Games.
After the post-Olympic adaptations, the Olympic Stadium became the home of West Ham United, an English soccer club. In addition to West Ham matches, the stadium also hosts a variety of sporting events, such as rugby matches, athletics, and music concerts. As part of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, the venue contributes to urban development and provides public spaces and facilities for local residents.
