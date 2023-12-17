Arsenal vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the results of the comparison between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Arsenal and Brighton begins at the Emirates Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Arsenal vs Brighton live in the Premier League 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Arsenal vs Brighton live corresponding to Matchday 16 of the Premier League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Emirates Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Arsenal vs Brighton online and live in the Premier League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Arsenal vs Brighton match in various countries:
Argentina: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 11 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 9 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 15 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 8 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 10 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 11 hours on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 11 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 9 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 9 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 15 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 8 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 11 hours on Star+
Peru: 10 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 11 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Arsenal's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Lukasz Fabianski, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Emerson, Vladimír Coufal, James Ward-Prowse, Edson Álvarez, Tomás Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paquetá and Jarrod Bowen.
Gabriel Jesús, player to follow!
The Arsenal striker is one of the great references of this club, he has achieved good development within the London club and has become the top figure in the team's offensive. Saka seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Arsenal on offense and take his team to the top of the elite. This is one of the promises of the English team and his contribution on offense is vital for Arsenal's aspirations in all competitions. During last season, the forward participated in 43 games where he got 7 assists and 12 goals. The Brazilian has already made his debut with the team and has even scored 10 goals and 8 assists in 31 games this season so far.
How does Arsenal get here?
Arsenal continues with its football preparation process for the 2023-2024 Premier League season. The English are among the top 5 teams in the Premier League and will seek to fight for the title and go as far as possible in all their competitions. The Gunner team will participate in the Premier, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a full squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Gabriel Jesús, Martin Odegaard, Héctor Bellerin and Bernd Leno, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes. squad in the football year. The Londoners come into this duel looking for 3 points to continue in the fight for the leadership of the Premier League. At the moment they are in first place with 54 units, after 17 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses.
Brighton's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Bernd Leno, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabioyo, Antonee Robinson, Timothy Castagne, Andreas Pereira, Tom Cairney, João Palhinha, Raúl Jiménez, Willian and Alex Iwobi.
Pascal Groß, player to watch!
The Brighton midfielder arrives as one of the great references and will seek to start making himself noticed as the team's top assist in the attack. Now, after his time last season, he is running to be one of the top references in the midfield that Brighton needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to keep Brighton among the best in the league. Premier League, in the previous campaign, he recorded 10 goals and 10 assists in 44 games.
How does Brighton arrive?
Brighton & Hove Albion is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where it will continue seeking the title of the highest category of English football and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets to the tournaments of the UEFA. Brighton finished in sixth position in the Premier League with 62 points, after 18 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses. They begin a new adventure towards the UEFA Europa League. They are running to try to get into the round of 16 and be a protagonist in the second highest European championship. Some interesting names in this group are Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Brighton will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them in search of their second Premier League.
Where is the game?
The Emirates Stadium located in the city of London will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this Premier League season. This stadium has capacity for 60,700 fans and was inaugurated in 2006.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Arsenal vs Brighton match, corresponding to Matchday 17 of the Premier League 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium, at 9 o'clock.