Ajax vs Zwolle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 Eredivisie Match

Head to head
A close match awaits us between both teams, here we share the latest results between both teams.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Ajax and Zwolle begins at the Johan Cruijff Arena. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Ajax vs Zwolle live from the Eredivisie 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Ajax vs Zwolle live corresponding to Matchday 16 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Johan Cruijff Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Ajax vs Zwolle online and live in the Eredivisie 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Ajax vs Zwolle match in various countries:
Argentina: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 11:45 hours on Star+
Brazil: 12:45 p.m. on ESPN/Star+
Chile: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 10:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 10:45 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 10:45 a.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 16:45 hours Without Transmission
Mexico: 9:45 a.m. on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 10:45 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 12:45 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 11:45 hours on Star+
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Zwolle's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jasper Schendelaar, Thomas Lam, Sam Kersten, Anselmo Garcia MacNulty, Bram van Polen, Ferdy Druijf, Davy van den Berg, Ryan Thomas, Lennart Thy, Odysseus Velanas and Younes Namli.
Ferdy Druijf, player to watch!
The Zwolle forward is one of the most important figures for the team, it seeks to continue his development and continue to demonstrate that he is one of the best in his position. The Dutchman continues his development and arrives after a good last season with the team, in which he scored 7 goals and 6 assists, playing 30 starts. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the PEC Zwolle forward line and to be able to show a better level than last season. At the moment he has 5 goals and 2 assists in 13 games played.
How does Zwolle arrive?
PEC Zwolle continues its Eredivisie season, after being promoted from the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, second division of the Netherlands, and ranking in eleventh position with 17 points, after 5 wins, 2 draws and 8 losses. The team has made big moves bringing in players like Ferdy Druijf, Odysseus Velanas, Lennart Thy, Davy van den Berg and Younes Namli to fight for a good year and try to return to the Eredivisie. At the moment, the club is only 4 points above the teams fighting to avoid relegation. They will try to take advantage of the game with Ajax to continue climbing positions within the Eredivisie and get closer to permanence. The Zwolle team is going through a great streak, adding in the last 2 games in a row.
Ajax's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Diant Ramaj, Jorrel Hato, Josip Sutalo, Borna Sosa, Devyne Rensch, Georges Mikautadze, Kenneth Taylor, Kristian Hlynsson, Brian Brobbey, Steven Bergwijn and Steven Berghuis.
Steven Bergwijn, player to watch!
The Ajax striker is one of the great figures of the team and the Dutch national team. Last season he was one of the great figures of Napoli's championship and he hopes that with the changes in the squad he can gain a place among the best in Europe. The Dutch striker hopes that his constant participation in the Eredivisie will open the doors to more call-ups with the Netherlands senior team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and to continue demonstrating his high level. The previous campaign ended with 5 goals and 2 assists in 11 games in all the team's competitions.
How does Ajax get here?
Ajax continues this season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting PSV and Feyenoord one-on-one. At the moment the team is in twelfth place with 12 points, after 3 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses. On this occasion, Ajax presents a very interesting squad with great players, including Steven Bergwijn, Davy Klassen, Branco van den Boomen and Gerónimo Rulli. The team suffered from some losses of youth players with great projection such as Edson Álvarez, Jurrien Timber, Dusan Tadic and Calvin Bassey. Ajax's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the Netherlands team's competitions. Ajax finished the 2022-2023 season in third place, 13 points behind champion Feyenoord. With this result, the team entered the qualifying stage of the UEFA Conference League, where a rival awaits to try to get into the Group Stage. The Amsterdam team's aspirations are to get back into the Champions League and fight for the Eredivisie title, which is why the front and main defense have been reinforced with the objective of not leaving points against their direct rivals in the league. and achieve being among the most outstanding.
Where is the game?
The Johan Cruijff Arena located in the city of Amsterdam will host this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the Eredivisie. This stadium has capacity for 55,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1996.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ajax vs Zwolle match, corresponding to the matchday 16 of the Eredivisie 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Johan Cruijff Arena, at 10:45 am.