Real Madrid vs Villarreal Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch LaLiga Match

Follow here Real Madrid vs Villarreal Live Score
Follow the Real Madrid vs Villarreal live score here. Everything you need to know about this LaLiga matchday 17 match is on VAVEL. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home of the merengue team. Don't miss a single detail of this match live, updated and commented by VAVEL USA.
What time is Real Madrid vs Villarreal match for LaLiga 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Real Madrid vs Villarreal match on December 17 in various countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Bolivia: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Chile: 3:00 PM
Colombia: 2:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
USA (ET): 3:00 PM
España: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Paraguay: 4:00 PM
Peru: 2:00 PM
Uruguay: 4:00 PM
Venezuela: 3:00 PM
Last lineup Villarreal
Reina, Gabbia, Albiol, Capoue, Moreno, Foyth, Parejo, Sorloth, Baena, Altimira, Akhomach.
Last lineup Real Madrid
Kepa, Alaba, Bellingham, Nacho, Modric, Rodrygo, Joselu, Valverde, Lucas Vásquez, Ceballos, Fran García.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this match between Real Madrid vs Villarreal will be Jorge Figueroa Vásquez; José Luis Munuera Montero, first line; Jon Nuñez Fernández, second line; to be confirmed; fourth assistant.
How are Villarreal coming into this match?
On the other hand, Villarreal, a team managed by Marcelino García, is playing two tournaments this season: the Spanish league and the Europa League. In the latter, the Spanish club has had a great soccer performance since it was leader of its sector with good numbers (4 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss) and managed to qualify to the next round of the European tournament. However, it is not the same case in the local league since, they have not been able to be protagonists in the Spanish league for a long time already and in this semester, they have stagnated in the lower part of the table. In their most recent match, the Yellow Submarine achieved a victory after beating Rennes by a score of 2-3 in Europa League- In the last LaLiga match, Villarreal suffered a painful defeat at home against Real Sociedad by a score of 0-3. Currently, Marcelino García s pupils are in the 14th position with 16 points, registering 4 wins, 4 draws and 8 defeats.
How are Real Madrid coming into this match?
The Merengue club, managed by the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, has had a positive balance in this first half of the season since in the Champions League, it did qualify to the round of 16 of the competition with a perfect pace of 6 wins in 6 games played, that said, Real Madrid qualified as first in the group. However, in LaLiga, the white team has not had a bad performance, but Girona has been better in this competition and is currently leading the Spanish league. Real Madrid needs a win to keep up with Girona, who are only two points behind Madrid. In their most recent match, Madrid achieved a last-minute victory over Union Berlin in the Champions League; in the last LaLiga matchday, Ancelotti's men could not beat Real Betis and drew 1-1. They are currently in second place in LaLiga with 39 points, the result of 12 wins, 3 draws and 1 defeat.
Matchday 17 LaLiga
We continue with the activity of the best tournaments at club level at the end of this year and, on this Sunday, we continue with the soccer activity with the Spanish league, in its 17th day, the penultimate date before going to the Christmas vacations, where two teams that live very different realities will face each other. Real Madrid and Villarreal will face each other in this match where the Merengues will try to take advantage of their home advantage to keep ahead of Girona, which is still the leader of the competition, while the visitors want to climb positions in the general table to avoid relegation problems this season. Will Real Madrid be able to win or will the visitors of the yellow submarine?
The match will be played at the Stadium Santiago Bernabeu
The match between Real Madrid and Villarreal will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in the city of Madrid, Spain. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00 pm (ET).
