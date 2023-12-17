Braga vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match
Foto: Divulgação/Benfica

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:34 PM14 minutes ago

Watch TBraga vs Benfica Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Braga vs Benfica match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
11:29 PM19 minutes ago

BENFICA!

Foto: Divulgação/Benfica
Foto: Divulgação/Benfica
11:24 PM24 minutes ago

SPEAK UP, ROGER SCHMIDT!

"We expect a very good opponent. Braga is It is a very competent, experienced team, with a lot of individual quality and which makes good decisions with the ball. They are very efficient in attack, especially when they have space. This is It's a big game for us, and we need a high-level performance to win. É our objective. In the last few weeks, we have been performing well, and we need to maintain this trajectory. We must be very focused on the tactical part, defend well and also demonstrate our offensive quality with the ball. I believe we are in good shape, creative and flexible. We need to fight for the three points during the 90 minutes, plus additions. I anticipate a difficult and balanced game. In the end, the best team will win.

We don't need extra motivation. We are always very motivated because we seek to be champions. Competing against Sporting, FC Porto or Braga is a must. always challenging. These games are direct duels with opponents and can be decisive. We can earn points or not. These games are part of our focus, but we are on the 14th.ª journey. We are not at the end of the season, and these meetings are not decisive. Step by step, we want to improve our position in the League. All the teams at the top of the table are very close. We are very close and we are going through a very good moment. Therefore, we face Braga with a good feeling. We are optimistic and believe we can play a very good game. If we play well, we have a chance of winning.

A lot has changed! For attackers, it is It is very important to score, especially when they are new to the club and the start has not been perfect. Every goal is scored. It's crucial for confidence, and if it's a goal like Tuesday's, which was decisive and important for the team, even in just four or five minutes of play... He did what a striker should do , which was very good for him. He is There is always an option for the starting eleven, and we need to find the right starters for Sunday, but also have a good bench with quality players, as we never know what happens during the game. Sometimes, we need tactical changes, adjust the team, bring more balance to the midfield, insert players who defend well... Therefore, we need a good starting eleven, but also good substitutes, as has happened this season and the previous one.

I haven't decided who will be there yet. on eleven. The moment is It's favorable for Arthur, but all the attackers are already ready. They had opportunities at this time to be starters. In the last game, Casper [Tengstedt] was my first choice, he has shown a good tactical performance and is the best player for me. physically strong, he runs a lot and presses a lot, supporting the midfield and defense. Petar [Musa] is similar, while Arthur is similar. A little different. We all know he can play better than he has shown so far. now, and every goal scored will help in that. I'm still going to think about the best choices for Sunday.

In my opinion, Rafa is great. in great shape. If he has a lot of opportunities during a game, it's a problem. Why is it? very well, as it is not It's easy to create shots to score close to the goal. If he demonstrates good timing and participates in combination plays to make himself available in the zone, it's a good choice. Why is it? in good shape. And we are doing very well. É It's always a good sign to create great opportunities to score. For example, the goal we scored on Tuesday [against Salzburg] in the last minute was not by chance. É a goal achieved with great quality. Faced with several players trying to avoid the goal, scoring in the last minute, creating chances and completing them is essential. good. Rafa is often one of the players who creates these moments. He tries hard, and of course he would like to score more, but it's just a matter of course. his style of play. Efficiency is not an issue. constant, but this has nothing to do with the contract; is his style of play. We hope it continues like this, a little more efficient."

11:19 PM29 minutes ago

SPEAK UP, ARTUR JORGE!

“We are going to face a very strong team that has a lot of quality. However, we maintain our clear ambition: to add three points, win and continue this upward period. If possible, add three more points to a good performance. I can guarantee that we are super confident, with high morale, and the results we have obtained support this. We want to win to, in this case, overtake our rival.

It won't be an easy game from the start, as the teams know each other very well. We will face a team that creates a lot, demonstrating this ability. Let's stick to our game idea and our plan to score goals and win. With all due respect to Benfica's quality, let's analyze how we can hurt them.”

11:14 PM34 minutes ago

GAME STAGE!

The Braga Municipal Stadium is a notable sports facility located in the city of Braga, Portugal. Opened in 2003, the stadium is known for its innovative design and modern architecture. Nicknamed "The Quarry" due to its location close to an old quarry, the stadium is the home of Sporting Clube de Braga.

With a capacity for more than 30,000 spectators, the Municipal Stadium of Braga has been the stage for several sporting events , including football matches, concerts and other shows. Its impressive structure, with a stand that stands out for its inclination and visibility, provides an immersive experience for fans.

In addition to being a reference location for Portuguese football, the stadium contributes to the sporting identity and cultural aspects of the city, consolidating itself as an architectural and sporting landmark in the region.

11:09 PM39 minutes ago

HISTORY BETWEEN TEAMS!

In the last 10 direct clashes between Braga and Benfica, balance marked the matches. The last meeting, on May 6, 2023, in the Liga Portugal, saw Benfica win 1-0. Before that, on February 9, 2023, in the Portuguese Cup, Braga emerged victorious 2-1 after extra time. On December 30, 2022, the Braga team surprised by defeating Benfica 3-0 in the Portugal League. The previous clashes presented different results, with victories for both sides, highlighting the 6-1 defeat by Benfica on November 7, 2021. These clashes reflect the competitive rivalry between the two teams, providing exciting and unpredictable matches throughout of years.
11:04 PM44 minutes ago

HOW DOES BENFICA ARRIVE?

In the last matches, Benfica presented a mixed performance. In national competitions, the club recorded a 2-0 victory over Chaves and two draws, 1-1 with Farense and 0-0 with Moreirense. In the Portuguese Cup, Benfica drew 1-1 with Casa Pia.

Now In the Champions League, the team faced Inter, in a thrilling 3-3 draw, and Red Bull Salzburg, where they suffered a 3-1 defeat. Sporting CP, with a 3-1 defeat.

Despite some less favorable results, Benfica demonstrated consistency, recording important victories, such as the 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. The team seeks to maintain its balanced performance in the next matches.

10:59 PMan hour ago

HOW DOES BRAGA ARRIVE?

In the last 10 games, Braga had a consistent performance, recording 5 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses. In the most recent clash on 12 December 2023, Braga faced Napoli in the UEFA Europa Conference League, resulting in a 2-0 defeat. Before that, Braga achieved a 3-1 victory over Estoril in the Liga Portugal, followed by a 1-1 draw against Union Berlin in the same competition. The impressive 4-1 victory over Portimonense in the Portuguese Cup stood out. However, the team faced difficulties against Real Madrid, losing 3-0. Overall, Braga demonstrated a solid performance, remaining competitive in several competitions.
10:54 PMan hour ago

The game will be played at Estádio Municipal de Braga

The Braga vs Benfica game will be played at Estádio Municipal de Braga, with a capacity at 30.286 people.
10:49 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Primeira Liga: Braga vs Benfica live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo