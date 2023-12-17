Lille vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match
Stay tuned to follow Lille vs PSG here

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Lille vs PSG as well as the latest information from the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
How to watch Lille vs Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1?

If you want to watch Lille vs Paris Saint Germain live on TV, it will be available on Bein Sports Connect

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match Lille vs Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:


Argentina: 3:45 PM

Bolivia: 2:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Chile: 2:45 PM&

Colombia: 1:45 PM

Ecuador: 1:45 PM

USA: 3:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Paraguay: 2:45 PM

Peru: 1:45 PM

Uruguay: 3:45 PM

Watch out for this Paris Saint Germain player

Kylian Mbappé has 18 goals in 20 matches this season 2023/24. He is the top scorer in Ligue 1 with 15 goals in 14 matches, an average of more than one goal per game. He failed to score against Borussia Dortmund, his second consecutive game without a goal. However, the 24-year-old striker was key in his team's last match, as he started the move that led to the equalizer. He also had a goal disallowed.

 

Watch out for this Lille player

Yusuf Yazici will have to pull out all the stops after the almost certain absence of the team's star player, Jhonatan David. The Turkish midfielder has seven goals and two assists between Ligue 1 and the Conference League. He is on a roll, having scored in three of his last four games.

 

News - Paris Saint Germain

Paris Saint Germain have just saved a match ball at Borussia Dortmund. The Parisians suffered and for several minutes were eliminated from the top European competition. The home side was further complicated by Adeyemi's goal. However, thanks to Zaire Emery's equalizer and AC Milan's victory against Newcastle sealed the Parisians' ticket to the round of 16 as group runners-up. They will find out their opponent on Monday.

 

In Ligue 1, they have eight consecutive wins and 10 matches without defeat. The last time they lost in Ligue 1 was on September 15. With 36 points, they are the leaders of the national league, four points ahead of Marseille, who are second.

News - Lille

Lille are coming off a 3-0 home win over Klaksvik in the last round of the UEFA Conference League. All three goals came from the penalty spot and were scored by three different players. Yazici, Gomes and Zhegrova scored the goals. For their part, the Faroe Islands team finished with nine players due to two double yellow cards in the final stretch. With this victory, Lille secured the first position in Group A and will go directly to the round of 16 of the UEFA Conference League.

 

In all competitions, they are undefeated in 14 matches and have not lost since September 26 at home against Reims. They are currently in fourth place in Ligue 1 with 27 points, three points behind third place, which gives direct access to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Background

The record is in favor of Paris Saint Germain, who have won 42 times, 32 times Lille have won, while 25 matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in February, when they played a seven-goal thriller. Paris Saint-Germain won 4-3 and the match was decided in stoppage time with a superb free kick goal by Leo Messi. In the last four meetings, the win has gone to the Parisians.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, a stadium that was inaugurated in August 2012 and has a capacity of 50,000 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Lille and Paris Saint-Germain will meet this Sunday, December 17 in the match corresponding to the 16th matchday of Ligue 1.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Lille vs PSG match in Ligue 1

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
