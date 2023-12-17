Lille vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Lille vs PSG here
How to watch Lille vs Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1?
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match Lille vs Paris Saint Germain in Ligue 1?
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM&
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA: 3:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Peru: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Watch out for this Paris Saint Germain player
Watch out for this Lille player
News - Paris Saint Germain
In Ligue 1, they have eight consecutive wins and 10 matches without defeat. The last time they lost in Ligue 1 was on September 15. With 36 points, they are the leaders of the national league, four points ahead of Marseille, who are second.
News - Lille
In all competitions, they are undefeated in 14 matches and have not lost since September 26 at home against Reims. They are currently in fourth place in Ligue 1 with 27 points, three points behind third place, which gives direct access to the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.
Background
The Stadium