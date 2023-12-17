Lazio vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lazio vs Inter Serie A match.
What time is the Lazio vs Inter match for Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Lazio vs Inter of December 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 9:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on Star+.
Internazionale's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Samir Handanovic, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolò Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Matteo Darmian, Denzel Dumfries, Joaquín Correa and Lautaro Martínez.
Lazio's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Ivan Provedel, Alessio Romagnoli, Nicolo Casale, Adam Marusic, Manuel Lazzari, Danilo Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Daichi Kamada, Ciro Immobile, Mattia Zaccagni and Felipe Anderson.
Internazionale players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Internazionale's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Lazio. Argentine player Lautaro Martínez (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Nicolò Barella (#23) is another distributor of play on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 34-year-old goalkeeper Yann Sommer (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
Internazionale in the tournament
Internazionale had a good start to the 2023-2024 Serie A season, they are in first position in the general table after 12 games won, 2 tied and 1 lost, they have 38 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Internazionale's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 9, it resulted in a 4-0 victory against Udinese at the Giuseppe Meazza and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Lazio players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Lazio's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Inter. The Italian player Ciro Immobile (#17) is a great forward who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Luis Alberto (#10) is another distributor of the game on the field that is of utmost importance, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, the 29-year-old goalkeeper Ivan Provedel (#94) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday .
Lazio in the tournament
The Lazio football team started the 2023-2024 season of Serie A (Italy's first football division) badly, they are in the fourteenth position in the general table with 6 games won, 3 tied and 6 lost, achieving 21 points. . Lazio seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it must win as many games as possible and they will become champions. Their last match was on December 9, 2023, it ended in a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona at the Marcantonio Bentegodi and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stadio Olimpico is located in the city of Rome, Italy. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 72,700 spectators. It was inaugurated on May 17, 1953, and is currently the home of Società Sportiva Lazio of Serie A and underwent a reconstruction in 1990.