América vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Final Match
Photo: América

Update Live Commentary
10:30 AM2 hours ago

Follow here América vs Tigres Live Score

An exciting duel awaits us next Sunday at the Azteca Stadium, as América and Tigres compete in one of the most evenly matched finals in recent years. Do not miss a detail of the match América vs Tigres live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.


 

10:25 AM2 hours ago

How to watch América vs Tigres Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [17, december, 2023]

USA Time: 9:30 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): [TUDN USA]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [VIX+]

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

10:20 AM2 hours ago

Key player of Tigres

The historic French striker, André-Pierre Gignac, will have the opportunity to win his sixth Liga MX title and extend his legend in the national league. 
It is important to highlight that this striker has become one of the best players in Liga MX today and seeks to equal Gabriel Caballero's record of six championships won in short tournaments in Mexican soccer. 
Since the 2015 Apertura (tournament in which Gignac arrived in Mexico), the European footballer helped the team to be crowned against Pumas and at that moment, a history full of successes of a player with a club began. The Frenchman is the top scorer in the history of Tigres with a total of 199 goals, 33 of which have been in the final phase, placing him third in the table.

 

10:15 AM2 hours ago

Key player of América

After 15 years of a successful career, Miguel Layún will hang up his boots next Sunday, when the referee will blow the final whistle, which will not only announce the Mexican soccer champion, but will also mark the end of the 35-year-old's professional career. In his career, Miguel played a total of 597 matches in 16 seasons with 8 different clubs, scoring 47 goals and winning 9 championships. 
Will he win the tenth championship of his career?

 

10:10 AM2 hours ago

Tigres Last Lineup

N. Guzmán; J. Aquino, G. Pizarro, S. Caetano, J. Angulo; R. Carioca, J. Vigón, F. Gorriarán, D. Lainez; S. Córdova and A. Gignac. 


10:05 AM2 hours ago

América Last Lineup

L. Malagón; M. Layún, I. Lichnovsky, S. Cáceres, L. Fuentes; J. Dos Santos, A. Fidalgo, A. Zendejas, D. Valdés; J. Quiñones and H. Martín. 

 

10:00 AM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for this América vs Tigres match will be Adonai Escobedo; Alberto Morín Méndez will be in charge of the first line; Michel Ricardo Espinoza Ávalos will be the second assistant referee and Fernando Guerrero will be the fourth official.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

Tigres' dream for the Bicampionship

Robert Dante Siboldi's squad will have the opportunity to seek their ninth star next Sunday at the Santa Úrsula stadium.
After finishing third in the general table with 30 points and eliminating Puebla and Pumas in the elimination phase, the team from San Nicolás de los Garza faces a new national soccer final. 
If they were to capitalize on their victory against the Coapa team, the northerners would become the fourth two-time champion in history since the introduction of the short tournaments (previously Pumas, León and Atlas).
It is worth remembering that last semester, Tigres surprisingly defeated Chivas in extra time in the final of the Clausura 2023.
9:50 AM2 hours ago

The Azulcremas are in search of their 14th title

With 13 Liga MX championships, América will once again be in the direct fight for their fourteenth title, crowning what would be a dream season, as they finished the competition as leaders of the championship with 40 points, registering only one defeat during the 17 dates of the regular tournament. 
With a championship, they would extend their distinction of being the absolute winner of the national league, surpassing Chivas by 2 championships. 
The Eagles seem to have the ideal scenario, as the decisive match will be at home and with their fans, who showed their total interest by selling out all the tickets on sale.
9:45 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Azteca Stadium

The Azteca Stadium is located in Mexico City and has a capacity of approximately 83 thousand spectators, being the largest in the country. 
Considered one of the most historic stadiums in the world, it has hosted many important events; two FIFA World Cup finals, Olympic Games, NFL games and currently, it is the home of the Mexican National Team and Club America. 
It is worth mentioning that by 2026, it will once again host a World Cup, being the only one in history to host three World Cups.

 

 

9:40 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Final match: América vs Tigres Live Updates!

Exciting final awaits us in Mexican soccer as América and Tigres compete for the Apertura 2023 trophy at the Estadio Azteca.
