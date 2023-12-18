Fluminense vs Al Ahly LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Club World Cup Match
How and where to watch the Fluminense vs Al Ahly match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Fifa+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Fluminense vs Al Ahly match for Club World Cup?

This is the start time of the game Fluminense vs Al Ahly of 18th December 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 3 pm: Fifa+

Bolivia 2 pm: Fifa+

Brazil 3 pm: CazéTV, GloboEsporte.com e GloboPlay

Chile 2 pm: Fifa+

Colombia 1 pm: Fifa+

Ecuador 1 pm: Fifa+

USA 1 pm ET: Fifa+

Spain 7 pm: Fifa+

Mexico 1 pm: Fifa+

Paraguay 2 pm: Fifa+

Peru 1  pm: Fifa+

Uruguay 3 pm: Fifa+

Venezuela 2 pm: Fifa+

Probable lineup for Al Ahly

El Shanawy; M. Hany, El Hanafi, Abdelmonem, Maâloul (El Debes); Attia, Ashour, Koka (Fouad); Tau, El Shahat, Kahraba.
Al Ahly
Al Ahly
 
Al Ahly's situation

Coach Marcel Koller won't be able to count on Anthony Modeste. The striker was sent off as soon as he came off the bench. Striker Ahmed Koka limped off against A-Ittihad with a muscle strain in his leg. If he is unable to play, Aliou Dieng will take his place.
Speak, Diniz!

"I have the utmost respect. If you asked me before the first loss, I think it was Inter, I didn't consider it a shame because soccer has been changing. São Paulo could have lost to Al Ahly, Inter and Corinthians too. For those who focus only on the result, it seems like a shame. For those who see what's going on, for me it's a shame that the guy thinks it's a shame. Because things could have turned out differently. It's been a long time since soccer improved in many places.

You can see how the knockout stages are in South American soccer, and all over the world. This team is extremely competitive and we're not thinking about the final. We were thinking about Al Ahly and Al-Ittihad. We've been thinking for a month and we've also mapped out Auckland City and we're extremely focused on the semi-final. Then, whether we get through or not, we'll think about our next opponents. We have total respect for them because they're a team that will demand our best.

 I don't know how much that might weigh on us. If they win, they'll say it didn't and if they lose, they'll say it did, and those are the easy answers to end up giving after the result. What I can say about Fluminense is that we arrived in good condition. It's a very big dream. The eventual tiredness we get from the wear and tear of the whole season is suppressed by the immense desire we have to be here. We are wholeheartedly committed to Fluminense. We've just come from a historic achievement, winning the Libertadores. Completing the previous answer, the symbiosis that the team has with the fans is perhaps the crucial point for Fluminense this season. Because at many times the fans have pushed the team forward and believed in the team. We expect this collaboration even if we don't physically have the same number of fans at the Maracanã, but we feel the strength of the fans who have accompanied us so well this year.

There are a few things that bring the way we play closer together. The main thing is the desire to play with the ball and, if possible, play a beautiful game. But there's nothing about copying, quite the opposite. It's everyone's way of doing it. Guardiola and Manchester City have a very clear way of playing. We know that, on average over the last five years, they're the best team, in my opinion. If it's not the best, it's in the top three. But there are important differences in the way the game is played.

The fact that South American teams haven't won since 2012 is down to financial power. They bring the best to the continent. This happening for a long time ends up creating a gap. What explains it is the financial gap. I don't think it's because they've evolved too much. In the national teams there would be other aspects, but the national teams also end up benefiting. But when you do this for 20 or 30 years, the countries end up evolving because they're playing with the best and against the best. ever since I started my career, and I've taken this into my life, it's about not submitting to what's above us and that encourages you to dream. It's a stimulus to take that and try to do your best. We know the difference, the quality of our opponents, including Al Ahly, who are a very good team. We always have to try to push our limits. The more subjective things that we can't weigh up and that money can't measure either, which are faith, work, generosity, humility and solidarity? We have to take these aspects and values into account if we are to be successful. And I have a big stake in this because my life in soccer is a means of developing these values. We're going to try to deliver that to the maximum and what's best for our fans.

We've been talking to Keno, but he played there four years ago. The coach and team have changed. What we know most about Al Ahly is that we've watched a lot of games. This is the eighth game we've mapped Al Ahly. They're an extremely well-trained team with excellent players. They've reached the semi-final with a lot of merit, they have a lot of tradition, they've won 11 African Cups, they have very passionate fans and we know we're going to have to be at our best if we're going to have a good match."

Probable lineup for Fluminense

Fábio; Samuel Xavier (Guga), Nino, Felipe Melo,Marcelo; André, Matheus Martinelli, Ganso; Arias, Keno,Cano.
Fluminense's situation

Fernando Diniz has just one doubt. Samuel Xavier, who has missed Fluminense's last four matches due to a knee injury, returns to the starting line-up. The right-back participated normally in the work session with the rest of the squad. Depending on the situation, Guga could appear in the starting XI.
Reds

Al Ahly, the biggest champions on the African continent, have already taken to the field in this World Cup. In the quarter-finals, they dispatched Al-Ittihad last Friday (15), who were considered the favorites for the match. 

The Reds, as they are also known, won the match with authority, 3-1.

Tricolor

Fluminense are playing the semi-final stage in the right way. The team landed in the city of Jeddah last Wednesday (13). Considering the limited roster, coach Fernando Diniz had to make some choices. The notable absences are Lelê and Léo Fernández. On the other hand, Thiago Santos and Daniel have gained the coach's confidence and will be at the World Cup.

Another novelty is the presence of Samuel Xavier. The full-back suffered a sprained left knee against São Paulo, but managed to recover in time and returned to the starting lineup against Grêmio in the final round of the Brasileirão.

King Abdullah Sports City

King Abdullah Sports City is an extensive sports complex located 60 kilometers north of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. The stadium was named after Abdullah, King of Saudi Arabia, when it opened in 2014.

The stadium has a capacity of 62,241 and is home to Al-Ittihad FC and Al-Ahli Saudi, two of Saudi Arabia's most popular clubs. The stadium is also used by the Saudi Arabian national soccer team.

Eye on the game

Fluminense vs Al Ahly live this Monday (18), at the King Abdullah Sports City at 12 pm ET, for the Club World Cup. The match is valid for the semifinals of the competition.
