Fluminense vs Al Ahly LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Club World Cup Match

How and where to watch the Fluminense vs Al Ahly match live?
What time is Fluminense vs Al Ahly match for Club World Cup?
Argentina 3 pm: Fifa+
Bolivia 2 pm: Fifa+
Brazil 3 pm: CazéTV, GloboEsporte.com e GloboPlay
Chile 2 pm: Fifa+
Colombia 1 pm: Fifa+
Ecuador 1 pm: Fifa+
USA 1 pm ET: Fifa+
Spain 7 pm: Fifa+
Mexico 1 pm: Fifa+
Paraguay 2 pm: Fifa+
Peru 1 pm: Fifa+
Uruguay 3 pm: Fifa+
Venezuela 2 pm: Fifa+
Probable lineup for Al Ahly
Al Ahly's situation
Speak, Diniz!
You can see how the knockout stages are in South American soccer, and all over the world. This team is extremely competitive and we're not thinking about the final. We were thinking about Al Ahly and Al-Ittihad. We've been thinking for a month and we've also mapped out Auckland City and we're extremely focused on the semi-final. Then, whether we get through or not, we'll think about our next opponents. We have total respect for them because they're a team that will demand our best.
I don't know how much that might weigh on us. If they win, they'll say it didn't and if they lose, they'll say it did, and those are the easy answers to end up giving after the result. What I can say about Fluminense is that we arrived in good condition. It's a very big dream. The eventual tiredness we get from the wear and tear of the whole season is suppressed by the immense desire we have to be here. We are wholeheartedly committed to Fluminense. We've just come from a historic achievement, winning the Libertadores. Completing the previous answer, the symbiosis that the team has with the fans is perhaps the crucial point for Fluminense this season. Because at many times the fans have pushed the team forward and believed in the team. We expect this collaboration even if we don't physically have the same number of fans at the Maracanã, but we feel the strength of the fans who have accompanied us so well this year.
There are a few things that bring the way we play closer together. The main thing is the desire to play with the ball and, if possible, play a beautiful game. But there's nothing about copying, quite the opposite. It's everyone's way of doing it. Guardiola and Manchester City have a very clear way of playing. We know that, on average over the last five years, they're the best team, in my opinion. If it's not the best, it's in the top three. But there are important differences in the way the game is played.
The fact that South American teams haven't won since 2012 is down to financial power. They bring the best to the continent. This happening for a long time ends up creating a gap. What explains it is the financial gap. I don't think it's because they've evolved too much. In the national teams there would be other aspects, but the national teams also end up benefiting. But when you do this for 20 or 30 years, the countries end up evolving because they're playing with the best and against the best. ever since I started my career, and I've taken this into my life, it's about not submitting to what's above us and that encourages you to dream. It's a stimulus to take that and try to do your best. We know the difference, the quality of our opponents, including Al Ahly, who are a very good team. We always have to try to push our limits. The more subjective things that we can't weigh up and that money can't measure either, which are faith, work, generosity, humility and solidarity? We have to take these aspects and values into account if we are to be successful. And I have a big stake in this because my life in soccer is a means of developing these values. We're going to try to deliver that to the maximum and what's best for our fans.
We've been talking to Keno, but he played there four years ago. The coach and team have changed. What we know most about Al Ahly is that we've watched a lot of games. This is the eighth game we've mapped Al Ahly. They're an extremely well-trained team with excellent players. They've reached the semi-final with a lot of merit, they have a lot of tradition, they've won 11 African Cups, they have very passionate fans and we know we're going to have to be at our best if we're going to have a good match."
Probable lineup for Fluminense
Fluminense's situation
Reds
The Reds, as they are also known, won the match with authority, 3-1.
Tricolor
Another novelty is the presence of Samuel Xavier. The full-back suffered a sprained left knee against São Paulo, but managed to recover in time and returned to the starting lineup against Grêmio in the final round of the Brasileirão.
King Abdullah Sports City
The stadium has a capacity of 62,241 and is home to Al-Ittihad FC and Al-Ahli Saudi, two of Saudi Arabia's most popular clubs. The stadium is also used by the Saudi Arabian national soccer team.
