Birmingham City vs Leicester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Birmingham City vs Leicester City EFL Championship match.
What time is the Birmingham City vs Leicester City match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Birmingham City vs Leicester City of December 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brazil: 4:00 PM.
Chile: 4:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 9:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM.
Peru: 2:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Leicester City's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Mads Hermansen, Jannik Vestergaard, Conor Coady, Wout Faes, Ricardo Pereira, Harry Winks, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Wilfred Ndidi, Patson Daka, Stephy Mavididi and Fatawu Issahaku.
Birmingham City's latest lineup
These were the XI players who started the last game:
John Ruddy, Dion Sanderson, Marc Roberts, Lee Buchanan, Emanuel Aiwu, Jordan James, Ivan Sunjic, Krystian Bielik, Jay Stansfield, Juninho Bacuna and Siriki Dembele.
Leicester City players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Leicester City and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Birmingham City. Player Jamie Vardy (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Monday. Midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (#22) is another all-important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 23-year-old goalkeeper Mads Hermansen (#30) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Monday.
Leicester City in the tournament
Leicester City had a good start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 21 of the tournament they have a total of 52 points with 17 games won, 1 draw and 3 lost. They are located in the first position of the general table and if they want to maintain that position they will have to win the match. Monday's game will be very difficult since Birmingham City is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on December 13, 2023, they won 3-2 against Millwall at the King Power Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Birmingham City players to watch
The next three players are considered key for Birmingham City and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Leicester City. Player Jay Stansfield (#28) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Monday. Defender Cody Drameh (#12) is another extremely important on-pitch distributor and is the team's biggest assister in the EFL Championship. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 37-year-old goalkeeper John Ruddy (#21) is one of the best goalkeepers in the EFL Championship, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Monday.
Birmingham City in the tournament
Birmingham City had a bad start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 21 of the tournament they have a total of 26 points with 7 games won, 5 tied and 9 lost. They are located in the seventeenth position in the general table and if they want to move up the position they will have to win the match. Monday's game will be very difficult since Leicester City is a good team and they arrive motivated. Their last game was on December 13, 2023, they won 1-0 against Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
St. Andrew's Stadium is located in the city of Birmingham, England. It will be the venue for this match and has a capacity of 30,000 spectators. It was inaugurated on August 26, 1906, it cost £10,000 to build and is currently the home of Birmingham City.