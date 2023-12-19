Urawa Reds vs Manchester City LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Clubs Cup Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Urawa Reds vs Manchester City match.
What time is Urawa Reds vs Manchester City match?

This is the start time of the game Urawa Reds vs Manchester City of 19th December in several countries:

Where To Watch Urawa Reds vs Manchester City around the world

Country

Start Date

Local Time

TV Channels and Live Streams

United States

December 19, 2023

13:00

TUDN, ViX,

Argentina

December 19, 2023

15:00

  

Bolivia

December 19, 2023

13:00

  

Brasil

December 19, 2023

15:00

  

Chile

December 19, 2023

15:00

  

Colombia

December 19, 2023

13:00

  

Ecuador

December 19, 2023

13:00

  

Spain

December 19, 2023

17:00

  

Mexico

December 19, 2023

12:00

Fox Sports

Peru

December 19, 2023

13:00

  
Watch out for this Urawa Reds player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Bryan Linssen. The current Urawa Reds striker has played a key role in the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Manchester City player:

For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Erling Haaland. The current Manchester City striker has played a key role in the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.

Latest Manchester City lineup:

Ederson; Gvardiol, N. Aké, R. Dias, K. Walker; M. Kovacic, Rodri; J. Grealish, P. Foden, B. Silva; E. Haaland.
Last Urawa Reds lineup:

N. Nishikawa; A. Ohata, A. Scholz, T. Iwanami, T. Ogiwara; K. Iwao, K. Yasui; A. Schalk, E. Panya, Y. Koizumi; B. Linssen.
Background:

Urawa Reds and Manchester City had never met in the whole history, so this will be their first duel and both will want to take the first win in the winning record. It is also worth mentioning that Urawa Reds have never faced an opponent from the European confederation and Manchester City has never faced an opponent from the Asian confederation in official competitions.
About the Stadium:

King Abdullah Stadium is located in the city of Buraida in Saudi Arabia. This stadium is home to the Al-Nassr soccer team, one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia. The stadium has a capacity of around 25,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in the country. The stadium is named after King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who was the King of Saudi Arabia from 2005 until his death in 2015. It is home to the Al-Nassr soccer club, which competes in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr is one of the most successful and popular clubs in the country.
They have already ruled Europe, now it's time to rule the world.

The current champions of the UEFA Champions League have arrived at the Club World Cup, the players led by Pep Guardiola will seek to demonstrate the great season they had, where they won everything; the FA Cup, Premier League and, of course, the UEFA Champions League. Also, for the first time in its history, Manchester City will be presented at the World Cup since it must be remembered that they only have a single Champions League in their trophy cabinet. Will English soccer close the year with a flourish?
To show the face for Asia

The Urawa Reds, reigning champions of the Asian confederation, will continue their participation at the highest level of competition at the club level, seeking to leave the name of the entire confederation and Japan on a high note. The Reds come into this match after having eliminated one of the strongest rivals in the competition, so now they will want to continue to take the spotlight and beat one of the strongest rivals in the world.
World Cup glory

One of the biggest international festivals is kicking off, the 2023 Club World Cup, which brings together the champions of the confederations to compete in the tournament that defines the best of all, the champion of champions, the king of kings, the best club in the world. This tournament attracts all the eyes of the world for one simple reason: only the club that proves to have been a worthy champion of its corresponding confederation and has the will to conquer its rival on the field, demonstrating the superiority of the level of the place where it comes from and sending a message to the world that the best are to be found there. In this last edition with the format we know, we will see the last club to be crowned before the style of competition changes and a new history begins.
Kick-off time

The Urawa Reds vs Manchester City match will be played at King Abdullah of Buraida Stadium, in Buraida, Saudi Arabia. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 World Cup Match: Urawa Reds vs Manchester City!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
