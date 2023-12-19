Napoli vs Frosinone LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coppa Italia Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Napoli vs Frosinone match for Italy Cup Match?
This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Frosinone of 19th December in several countries
Watch out for this Frosinone player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Kaio Jorge. The Brazilian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Kaio Jorge knows how to slip between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Frosinone.
Last Frosinone line-up:
S. Turati; I. Monterisi, S. Romagnoli, C. Okoli; L. Garritano, M. Brescianni, F. Gelli, A. Oyono; M. Soulé, K. Jorge, A. Ibrahimovi.
Watch out for this Napoli player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward, Victor Osimhen. The Nigerian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Victor Osimhen knows how to slip between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Napoli.
Last Napoli line-up:
A. Meret; G. Di Lorenzo, A. Rhahmani, Juan, Natan; A. Zambo Anguissa, S. Lobtoka, P. Zielinski; M. Politano, V. Osimhen, K. Kvaratskhelia.
Background:
Napoli and Frosinone have met on a total of 8 occasions (7 wins for Napoli and 1 win for Frosinone) where the scales clearly tipped in favor of the Italian champion side. In terms of goals, 24 have been scored in favor of Napoli and only 8 in favor of Frosinone. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 1 of the current season, when Napoli beat Frosinone 1-3.
About the Stadium
The stadium was inaugurated in 1959 with the original name of "Stadio San Paolo". Subsequently, in 1987, it was renamed in honor of Diego Maradona, who was an iconic figure in the history of SSC Napoli. Maradona played a crucial role in Napoli's conquest of important titles, including two Serie A titles in the 1986-87 and 1989-90 seasons, as well as the UEFA Europa League in the 1988-89 season. In addition to hosting SSC Napoli matches, the stadium has been used for international soccer events, including matches at the 1990 FIFA World Cup, which was held in Italy.
Aiming to make a splash
On the other hand, Frosinone will be looking for a victory against an opponent that arrives as a real Goliath and with all the statistics in their favor to win this knockout game. Unlike Napoli, the current champion, Frosinone's squad is barely worth what Osimhen is worth, however, they are fighting toe to toe with any opponent that stands in front of them as they are having a good season so far, placing themselves in the mid-table zone.
Reigning champions thirst for victory
The current champion of the Serie A comes to the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia with the aim of continuing to demonstrate its command in Italy, Napoli will seek in 90 minutes as a home team to seal the match and sign as quickly as possible its pass to show the other clubs of the Azzurri country that the team that once hosted Maradona is here to continue fighting in the top positions. Likewise, they come to this match after having qualified to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, and being fighting in the highest places of Serie A, so closing the year with the qualification to the best eight of the tournament, would help Napoli's mood to arrive in good shape for the second part of the season.
In search of the Italian throne
One of the most important competitions of the Italian Calcio, the Coppa Italia, resumes its round of 16 matches with the intention of looking for the clubs that will fight in 90 minutes for the pass to the quarterfinals of the competition and can continue with the dream of fighting to try to lift the coveted trophy at the end of the season. It is also worth remembering that in addition to the economic prize for winning the competition, the team that manages to lift the Coppa Italia trophy will be able to participate the following year in the UEFA Europa League, so there are more reasons for the teams to strive to give their best in every game and achieve the goal set at the beginning of the season.
Kick-off time
The Napoli vs Frosinone match will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, in Napoli, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
