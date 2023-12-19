Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Chelsea vs Newcastle live from the Carabao Cup 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Chelsea vs Newcastle live corresponding to the 2023 Carabao Cup Quarterfinals, in addition to the most recent information emerging from Stamford Bridge. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Newcastle online and live from the Carabao Cup 2023?
This is the start time of the Chelsea vs Newcastle match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on ESPN
Bolivia: 16 hours on ESPN
Brazil: 17 hours on Star+
Chile: 17 hours on ESPN
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN
Ecuador: 15 hours on ESPN
US (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 22 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 17 hours on ESPN
Peru: 15 hours on ESPN
Uruguay: 17 hours on ESPN
Venezuela: 16 hours on ESPN
Newcastle's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Nick Pope, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon and Miguel Almirón.
Callum Wilson, player to watch!
The Newcastle forward is one of his club's great offensive references and the team's top scorer. Wilson seeks to continue his development in European football and be a fundamental piece for Newcastle on offense. This is one of the team's top figures and his contribution on offense is vital for the team's aspirations in all competitions. Last season, the forward participated in 36 games where he scored 18 goals and 5 assists. The British striker had a great season and Newcastle will try to make this the offensive pillar that brings them closer to achieving their goals.
How does Newcastle arrive?
Newcastle keeps getting better for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where it will continue seeking the title of the highest category of English football and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets to the UEFA tournaments. Newcastle finished in fourth place in the Premier League with 71 points, after 19 wins, 14 draws and 5 losses. They begin a new adventure heading to the UEFA Champions League, after several years of absence. These are running to try to get into the Quarterfinals and be a protagonist of the highest European championship. Some interesting names in this group are Cullum Wilson, Miguel Almirón, Sandro Tonali, Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles and Martin Dubravka, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution It will be fundamental to the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Newcastle will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them in search of their fifth Premier League.
Chelsea's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Robert Sánchez, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Enzo Fernández, Raheem Sterling, Moisés Caicedo, Armando Broja, Mykhailo Mudryk and Cole Palmer.
Raheem Sterling, player to watch!
The Chelsea winger is going through a great moment with his team as he is one of the top figures within the English team. During this season he has played 9 games, where he has managed to contribute 3 goals and 1 assist, in addition to his team being the third worst offense in the championship. His mission now is to add his ability and help Chelsea get among the great international powers and take the team to the finals of the biggest possible tournaments. Sterling will seek to take advantage of this tournament to secure a place among Chelsea's starters and recover to the highest possible level.
How does Chelsea get here?
The Blues continue way in the 2023-2024 Premier League season. The English are among the top 3 teams in the Premier League and will seek to fight for the title and go as far as possible in all their competitions. Chelsea will participate in the Premier, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Enzo Fernández, Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Jorginho, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes in the football year. The Blues continue their preparation in North American territory and this will be a very important duel, because Arsenal is a direct rival in the Premier.
Where is the game?
Stamford Bridge located in the city of London will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within this season of the Carabao Cup 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 40,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1905.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Chelsea vs Newcastle match, corresponding to the Quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup 2023. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge, at 3 p.m.