Everton vs Fulham LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Everton FC vs Fulham FC live, as well as the latest information from Goodison Park Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Everton FC vs Fulham FC live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Everton FC vs Fulham FC match live on TV and online?
The Everton FC vs Fulham FC match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Everton FC vs Fulham FC?
This is the kick-off time for the Everton FC vs Fulham FC match on December 19, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 16:45 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 15:45 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 21:45 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:45 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:45 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 14:45 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 16:45 hrs. - Star +
Referee team
Referee: Graham Scott.
Key player at Fulham FC
One of the players to keep in mind in Fulham FC is William, the 35-year-old Brazilian-born center forward, has played 15 games so far in the Premier League 2023-2024, in the total of matches he already has two assists and four goals, these against; Sheffield United, Wolverhampton twice and West Ham United.
Key player at Everton FC
One of the most outstanding players in Everton FC is Abdoulaye Doucouré, the 30 year old central midfielder born in Mali, has played 17 games in the current edition of the Premier League, in the total of games he already has one assist and six goals, these against; Sheffield United, Brentford, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Chelsea.
History Everton FC vs Fulham FC
In total, the two sides have met five times since 2020, Fulham FC dominates the record with three wins, there has been one draw and Everton FC has won one match.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Fulham FC with eight goals to Everton FC's four.
Actuality - Fulham FC
Fulham FC has been playing a bad role in the current edition of the Premier League, because after playing a total of 17 matches, it is in the 11th position in the standings with 21 points, this was achieved after winning six matches, drawing three and losing eight, leaving a goal difference of -3, this after scoring 26 goals and conceding 29.
Fulham FC 3 - 2 Wolves
- Last five matches
Liverpool 4 - 3 Fulham FC
Fulham FC 5 - 0 Nottingham Forest
Fulham FC 5 - 0 West Ham
Newcastle United 3 - 0 Fulham FC
Actuality - Everton FC
Everton FC has had a bad performance in the Premier League 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 17 matches they are in the 16th position in the standings with 16 points, this score was achieved after winning eight matches, drawing two and losing seven, they have also scored 22 goals and conceded 20, for a goal difference of +2.
Everton FC 0 - 3 Manchester United
- Last five matches
Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Everton FC
Everton FC 3 - 0 Newcastle United
Everton FC 2 - 0 Chelsea
Burnley FC 0 - 2 Everton FC
The match will be played at the Goodison Park Stadium
The match between Everton FC and Fulham FC will take place at the Goodison Park Stadium in the city of Liverpool (England), where Everton Football Club plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 1892 and has a capacity for approximately 39,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Everton FC vs Fulham FC live, valid for the quarterfinals of the League Cup 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
